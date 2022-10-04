ROME — The Northeast Bradford cross country teams went a combined 4-0 on the day in an NTL meet against Troy and North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday.
Girls
NEB beat Troy 18-43 and NP-M 15-41, while NP-M topped Troy 24-37.
NEB’s Gracelyn Luadermilch was the top finisher in the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 51 seconds, and teammate Anaiah Kolesar was second in 21:26.
Alyssa Parks was Troy’s top finisher and third overall with a 21:37.
Lilah Hughes (22:09), Amelia Kapr (22:19) and Melanie Shumway (22:39) rounded out the top five for the Lady Panthers, who occupied five of the top seven spots.
Rachel Kingsley (24:35) and Izzy Conklin (35:22) were the other Troy runners in the girls race.
Boys
NEB had runners in each of the first six spots to win 15-45 over Troy and 15-50 over NP-M. Troy picked up a 15-46 win over NP-M.
Creed Dewing took first overall with a time of 17:42, Dayton Russell was second in 18:43, Ryan Jones was third in 18:44, Aiden Kapr was fourth in 18:57, Noram Strauss was fifth in 19:07 and Aiden Finch ran a 19:14 to finish sixth.
Troy’s top finisher was Lance Heasley with a 19:22.
Brody Campbell (19:25), Jacob Hinman (19:51), Hart Houseknecht (20:03) and Lucas Loxley (20:04) completed Troy’s top five.
NEB will travel to Towanda and Troy will face Wellsboro on the road next Tuesday.
Wyalusing/Wellsboro at Athens
ATHENS — The Wyalusing girls and boys cross country teams swept Athens and Wellsboro during their meet at Round Top Park on Tuesday.
The boys’ team would be led by Jeremy Clauser, who took home the top finish on the day and edged out two Athens runners by less than 10 seconds with a time of 17:45.
Right behind Clauser, Athens would take second and third place with Ethan Denlinger (17:48) and Ethan Hicks (17:54) following close behind for the top finishes for Athens.
Wyalusing would take the next six spots, with Rams getting finishers in the fourth through ninth spots with strong performances from Trennan Tewksbury (18:10), Landen Kaufmann (19:20), Jacob Caplan (19:43), Clayton Petlock (19:54), Ethan Lewis (19:56), and Stephen Fields (20:01).
Athens’ next best finishers during the day were Nate Prickett (20:08) in 10th, Aiden Oldroyd (21:57) in 15th, and Samuel Sinsineg (22:45) in 16th place.
Wellsboro’s top finishers were Christopher Greenwalt (20:11) in 11th, and Maxwell Macias (20:13) in 12th place.
Wyalusing would score a 23-38 win over Athens and a 15-50 win over Wellsboro while Athens grabbed a win over Wellsboro by a score of 19-40.
For the girls, Athens would take the top spot with Sara Bronson finishing with a time of 20:38 to continue her impressive 2022 season.
The Lady Rams would grab the next two spots, with Kayla Beebe (21:16) finishing in the top spot for Wyalusing in second and Megan King (21:42) finishing right behind in third place.
Athens would also get strong performances from Emma Bronson (22:06) — who finished in fifth — and Thea Bentley (22:35), who took seventh.
But the consistency for Wyalusing would push them to a win as Laina Beebe (22:25) took sixth, Kassandra Kerin (23:37) took eighth, Kira Allen (24:34) finished in ninth, and Riley Porter (24:49) finished in 10th to give Wyalusing a total of six top-ten finishes.
Wellsboro was led by Madeline Gage (21:52), who took fourth, and Julia DeCamp (25:36), who claimed 11th.
Wyalusing picked up their wins by a score of 25-32 over Athens and 18-41 over Wellsboro.
Athens picked up their victory over Wellsboro by a score of 21-40.
Wyalusing will host their regular season finale next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with a quad-meet against Sayre, NEB, and Towanda.
Athens’ final regular season meet will also be a quad-meet in Mansfield at 4:30 p.m. with Canton and Cowanesque Valley in attendance.
Canton/Towanda at Sullivan County
LAPORTE — The Towanda boys and girls cross country teams went undefeated on the day against Canton and Sullivan County.
Girls
Towanda defeated Canton 24-32 and Sullivan County 24-35, while Canton topped Sullivan County 27-30.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts took first overall in the girls race with a time of 23:53 and Towanda’s Marissa Wise was second in 25:08.
Sammy Norton was Sullivan County’s top finisher with a 26:35.
Madison Nonnemacher (26:39), Taylor Brennan (27:18), Dixie Brown (27:47) and Gracie Carter (29:10) completed Towanda’s top five.
Kali Wesneski (27:32), Laci Niemczyk (28:26), Jazmyn Hicock (30:47) and Carolyn Thoren (37:45) rounded out the top five for Canton.
Boys
Towanda earned a 15-45 win over Sullivan County and a 15-47 win over Canton, and Sullivan County beat Canton 25-30
All of the top five finishers in the boys race were from Towanda.
Eric Mcgee ran a 20:14 to take first overall and Luke Tavani was second with a 20:20.
Nate Spencer (20:37), Jacob Carr (20:38) and Jack Tavani (20:49) completed the top five for Towanda.
Hunter O’Conner was Sullivan County’s top finisher with a 20:53.
Canton was led by Brayden Vroman’s time of 22:16.
Lawrence Halbfoerster (22:31), Simon Wile (23:14), Hunter Huffman (23:46) and Hunter Brackman (26:04) rounded out Canton’s top five.
Next week, Canton will travel to NP-M, Towanda will run at Wyalusing, and Sullivan County will compete at Wellsboro.
Sayre at CV
WESTFIELD — The Cowanesque Valley Indians boys and girls cross country team swept the visiting Sayre Redskins on Tuesday with the boys winning 15-50 and the girls scraping out a 14-22 win.
The Sayre boys team had just two runners in attendance, with Sam Claypool nabbing the top spot for the Redskins with a 12th place finish and a time of 24:17.
Hunter Kimball took home 17th place with a time of 26:40 to round out the only two competitors for the Redskins team.
CV’s Michael Lundy (21:11) would take first place with Nathaniel Welch (21:11.5) finishing just a half-second behind in second place.
For the Sayre girls, they would come close to picking up a victory during the meet and were paced by Rose Shikanga, who grabbed third place for the Redskins with a time of 28:21.
Corey Ault (30:55) would take fifth, and Deborah Shikanga (32:01) took sixth in the effort for Sayre.
Sayre will finish their regular season off at Wyalusing in a quad-meet next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with Northeast Bradford and Towanda also competing.
