ROME — The No. 2 Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers held No. 7 Canton to single digits in the final three quarters as they pulled away for a 55-31 win in the District IV Class AA quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
NEB held a slim 16-13 lead after the opening quarter and pushed their lead to 31-17 at the break after holding Canton to just four points in the second.
The third quarter would see the Panthers go on an 18-9 run to push their lead to 49-26 heading into the final eight minutes.
It was a low-scoring affair in the fourth as NEB outscored Canton 6-5 to secure the win.
Lani Thomas scored nine of her team-high 11 points in the first quarter to lead the Lady Panthers.
The second-quarter NEB run was led by seniors Alena Beebe and Kayleigh Thoman with five points each in the frame.
Thoman finished with 10 points, while Alena Beebe had nine and Leah Beebe finished with eight.
Also for NEB, senior Kate O’Connor scored six points, and both Emma Neuber and Lilah Hughes chipped in four.
Rounding out the scoring for NEB was Anna Towner with three points in the win.
“It feels good,” said NEB coach Ben Beebe after the victory. “We have three seniors that have been here before, so that really helps. They came out, and they came out strong.”
NEB will move on to face No. 6 Line Mountain — which beat No. 3 Muncy 41-33 on Tuesday — in the district semifinals either Friday or Saturday. The date, time and location will be announced later this week.
The Panthers are guaranteed at least two more games as the top three teams in the district will move on to states.
Canton was led by Carolyn Thoren with 11 points, while both Emmy Tymeson and Sarah Davy finished with seven points.
Molly Ward had four points and Jazmyn Hickok added two for the Warriors.
Canton closes out the season with a 10-13 record and will say goodbye to a special group of seniors — Ward, Thoren, Davy, Tymeson, Hickok and Sammy Brackman.
“When I started our youth program they were the first group that I had, they were fifth graders,” said Canton coach Ryan VanNoy. “So they are the building blocks to the foundation the program that were trying to establish here, and I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done over the years. I got younger kids looking up to them — it’s tough to see these guys go.”
