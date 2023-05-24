NEB takes down CV, advances to D4 semis

WESTFIELD — As Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway sprinted back towards the infield, she let a swift, powerful fist pump fly in celebration of what had just happened.
Her laser throw completed a double play, allowing the Lady Panthers to hang on to a slim lead they had built just moments ago.
Northeast Bradford moved on to the next round of the District IV Class AA playoffs with a 5-2 win over Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday, upsetting the higher-seeded Lady Indians at home.
“We worked really well as a team today and we wanted the win really bad,” NEB pitcher Kelsea Moore said. “I feel like that just kind of pushed us and (our dugout) really hyped us up. I feel like overall, we just played to our best ability.”
To start, both sides battled, almost daring the other to break. A scoreless first gave way to a second inning in which neither side could figure a way to break through, as both team’s pitchers controlled the game from the circle.
It was Cowanesque Valley that would break the tie first.
After sending NEB back to the dugout with a 1-2-3 top half of the third, the Lady Indians found a way to get on the board. A two-out double from Ruby Sherman brought Zeraya Wilson in to score, pulling Cowanesque Valley ahead 1-0. Having grabbed the early momentum, the Lady Indians’ scoring stopped there, as the Lady Panthers looked to rally.
A stand-up double for Kiarra DeLancey with one out in the top of the fourth gave NEB some hope, and a walk for Moore behind her only swelled the tension on the field.
Hannah Berger came up to bat next, swinging and connecting on a ball that didn’t begin descending until it was on the other side of the fence, handing the Lady Panthers a 3-1 lead in just mere seconds.
“It was amazing,” NEB coach MaKaylah Holbert said. “I, at first, didn’t think it was going out, it was so high in the air, but it was a shot. She didn’t even get a good swing on it and it was gone. So, that really helped to get things going.”
“(The umpire) was calling (the strike zone) high, so I just saw it up there and I was like, ‘I guess I’ll swing at it,’” Berger said. “I didn’t think it was going to go over.”
With NEB back on defense for the bottom of the fourth, it appeared as if Cowanesque Valley was going to waste no time cutting the deficit down. With one out, Katie Adams belted a ball to the outfield, securing a double, and taking third when the throw in was mishandled.
Then, Shumway shut down the Lady Indians scoring hopes.
Ella Churchill sent a fly ball to shallow center field, where Shumway darted towards to make the catch, before zipping the ball towards the plate with Adams headed home. The throw came into Berger just in time, as she made the tag to complete the double play and maintain the two-run lead.
“It just pumped everyone up,” Berger said. “I knew we were gonna get it after that.”
Berger wasn’t the only one who felt the change in momentum.
“The girls were ready after that (play),” Holbert said. “They were ready to continue getting runs and we knew that three wasn’t enough, so we said, ‘we’re gonna keep going.’”
While NEB went quietly in the top of the fifth, the bottom of the fifth was when Moore closed the door.
The Lady Panthers’ ace rang up three strikeouts in four batters, keeping the Lady Indians from mustering any significant ground on the lead.
Moore and Berger both came around to score again in the top of the sixth, with Toni Herb sending a ball to the outfield, giving both of her teammates plenty of time to reach home plate.
Now leading 5-1, Moore and NEB’s defense held serve in the bottom of the sixth, with Moore adding another pair of strikeouts to the ledger following a fly out to Mikayla Post in right field.
Cowanesque Valley got one run back in the bottom of the seventh, but a pair of fly outs and a final strikeout from Moore brought the game final, and sent the Lady Panthers home with the win.
Although the Panthers blinked first, they battled back, using high intensity defense to finish the job and move forward to the next round.
“This was the best game Kelsey pitched all year,” Holbert said. “If she keeps that up, we will have no troubles continuing along in districts.”
Berger led NEB with the home run and another hit, while DeLancey and Herb both also added doubles and Moore added one hit. Berger led with three RBI, while Herb contributed the other two.
Moore pitched the entire game, racking up 11 strikeouts in the win.
NEB will play No. 2 seed Muncy in the District IV Class AA semifinals at 3 p.m. on Friday at Elm Park in Williamsport.
