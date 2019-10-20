ROME — Northeast Bradford swept Sugar Valley Rural Charter and South Williamsport in non-league volleyball action Saturday.
They beat SVRC 25-16, 25-15 and 25-6.
Chloe Baker had an ace, two kills and nine digs while McKenna Hurley added an ace, 11 points and four kills.
Kylie Lewis had three aces, eight points and nine assists; Lauryn Schultz had four points, two kills and five digs; Emily Susanj had four points and 11 kills; Juliana Susanj had 26 points and 11 assists; Jordan Shumway had two kills and Kiara Thetga had five digs.
NEB went on to beat South Williamsport 25-3, 25-11 and 25-4.
Baker had two aces, nine points and two digs; Hurley had five aces, nine points and four kills; Emily Susanj had nine aces, 18 points and five kills; Juliana Susanj added five aces and 18 points; Schultz had two aces and seven points with Lewis adding six assists.
Wyalusing 3, Williamsport 0
25-13, 25-14, 25-21
Lylah Oswald had six kills, four aces and 13 digs in the Ram non-league win Saturday.
Emily Lewis added four kills, three aces and five digs; Imogen Herbert had seven assists and Haley McGroarty finished with eight assists.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-13, 25-11.
