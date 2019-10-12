Northeast Bradford and Tioga finished in a 2-2 tie for non-league girls’ soccer action Friday.
Maisie Neuber and Kayleigh Thoman had the two Panther goals as Kelsie Cowles had an assist.
Destini Sweet had the two Tioga goals.
Naomi Blythe had seven saves for NEB while Holly Towner had six.
For Tioga Abigail Foley stopped 18 shots and Eve Wood made six saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Waverly swept Newfield 3-0 in IAC volleyball action Friday.
They won the games 25-9, 25-19 and 25-20.
Maddy Goodwin had 13 points and seven kills for Waverly while Sidney Tomasso had nine points and four aces.
Aryan Peters added nine digs; Paige Lewis had 15 points, six aces and six kills; Chloe Croft finished with 24 assists; Morgan Adams had eight kills and Adrianah Clinton finished with 10 kills.
Waverly won the JV match 25-19, 25-4.
Michaela Lauper had seven points and four aces as Aubrey Ennis added 16 points and four aces. Taylor Hall had eight points and five aces with Kennedy Herriman adding eight points and five assists.
Waverly is at the Windsor Tournament today.
BOB GREENE INVITATIONAL
Waverly’s Sheridan Talada took third at the Newark Valley Invitational on Friday.
Talada (20:13.1) was just ahead of Notre Dame’s Alyssa Walker (20:28), who came in fourth.
The Lady Crusaders ended up second with 77 points, just behind Delhi (70).
Waverly (252) was sixth with Athens (477) 20th.
The Crusaders Maura Devlin (21:20) was 11th, Piper Young (21:29.4) came in 14th, Riley Soehnlein (21:42.3) was 21st and Alexandra Cowley (22:28) finished 27th.
Waverly’s Elizabeth Fritzen (21:13.9) took ninth with Paige Ackley (22:27.7) 26th. Aubrey Akins (27:52.9) was 113th and Rachel Ovedovitz (30:29.4) was 129th.
Athens’ Emma Bronson (22:40.4) came in 33rd followed by Elizabeth Carey (28:01.8) in 115th, Emily King (30:01.7) in 126th, Abby Prickitt (31:07.4) in 132nd and Raven McCarthy-Garrison (33:33.3) took 137th.
Mariah Nichols (26:54.2) was 94th for Tioga.
On the boys’ side Waverly (183) was fourth with Athens (277) 11th, Notre Dame (387th) 16th and Tioga (612) 22nd.
Waverly’s Collin Wright (17:25.1) was seventh with Notre Dame’s Steven Gough (17:39) eighth.
Also for the Wolverines Nate Ackley (18:05.4) came in 18th, Brandon Bubniak (18:56.3) was 50th, Liam Traub (18:58.4) came in 51st and Jayden Rose (19:08.9) took 57th.
T.J. Toscano (18:17.4) was 23rd for Athens as Kyle Anthony (18:33) came in 28th. Connor Dahl (19:02) took 54th, Matt Gorsline (19:37) was 79th and Justin Lynch (19:59.7) finished 96th.
Scott Herlan (18:51) was 43rd for Notre Dame with Derek Simpson (19:41.2) 82nd.
Ty Middendorf (19:49.5) was 88th to lead Tioga.
In junior high girls’ action Athens Sara Bronson (9:41.8) was second overall as teammates Cailyn Conklin (10:36.8) and Thea Bentley (10:37.8) took 16th and 18th.
Athens (91) took second as a team.
On the boys’ side Waverly (303) was 10th as Athens (313) took 12th and Tioga (534) finished 20th.
Waverly’s Liam Wright (9:34.6) was 21st.
