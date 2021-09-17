LIBERTY — The Northeast Bradford boys soccer team scored four second half goals in a 6-2 blowout victory over host North Penn-Liberty on Thursday afternoon.
NEB’s Joe Stanton scored two goals, Brandon Kuhn scored one goal, Gavin Merritt scored one goal, and Westin Perkins scored a goal off the bench.
The Panthers scored six goals on nine shots even though Liberty registered 12 shots. Garrett Cooper saved five shots for NEB.
NEB improved to 4-0-1 on the season and is back in action Tuesday Sep. 21 hosting Galeton at 5:30 p.m.
TROY 6, WILLIAMSON 4
Williamson — Troy’s Ben Randall scored a hat trick and Wyatt Hodlofski scored two goals leading visiting Troy to a 6-4 victory over Williamson on Wednesday.
Brady Spalding scored the other goal for Troy. Hodlofski had two assists, Isais Watkins had an assist, and Hart Houseknecht had an assist as well. Troy registered 45 total shots on goal to the 19 by Williamson.
For Williamson, Trent Achey, Joel Hultz, Jordan Monroe, and Clayton Webster each scored a goal.
Troy improved to 2-1 on the year and next hosts Wellsboro Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
ATHENS 8, NP-M 0
NORTH PENN MANSFIELD — Athens registered 21 shots on target in an 8-0 decisive victory over NP-M yesterday.
Ally Thorman and Hannah Walker each scored a hat trick for Athens in the victory. The other two goals came from Addy Wheeter and Taylor Fisher.
Athens goalkeeper Carmelita Pomaquiza made eight saves.
Athens is back in action on Saturday hosting Fayetteville-Manlius.
