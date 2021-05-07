WESTFIELD — Thailey Franklin threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts, allowing just one unearned run, in a battle of the top two small school teams in the NTL.
Down 1-0 in the third, the Panthers got two runs. They added runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Julia Brown had a double and scored a run and Kayleigh Thoman and Thailey Franklin each had two hits. Thoman scored a run and Franklin had an RBI and a run scored.
Emily Susanj had a hit and an RBI and Melanie Shumway had a hit and scored a run. Maisie Neuber had an RBI in the game.
Megan Hyde struck out six for CV.
Madison Hoopes, Logan Hamilton and Ruby Sherman had hits for CV.
Towanda 9,
NP-Liberty 8
MANSFIELD — Towanda scored six first-inning runs and held on for the victory.
Shaye Ackley had two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in the game and Lizzy Matera had two hits, with a triple, two RBI and a run scored.
Athena Chacona had two hits, with a double, and two RBI and Saige Greenland had two hits, with a double, and scored two runs.
Brea Overpeck and Shaylee Greenland each had a hit and scored a run and Mya Savercool had an RBI and Paige Perry scored a run.
Shaylee Greenland went the distance on the mound, striking out seven.
Hayle Ridge had two hits, with a triple and a rn scored and McKenzi Tice had a hit and scored a run.
Megan Spohn had two hits, with a double and two runs scored and Saige Lehman had two hits and scored two runs, while Peyton Chapel had two hits, with a double.
Marissa Griess had a hit and scored a run and Alexa Kshir had a hit and scored a run.
Wyalusing 10, Troy 1
TROY — Hailey Jayne threw a three-hitter, striking out 11 in the win as the Rams returned from more than a week off with a victory.
Sydney Friedlander hit her second home run of the year for the Rams, driving in three and scoring two runs and Danella Cornell had two hits, with an RBI and a run scored.
Jayne, Callie Bennett, Laci Norton and Haley McGroarty all had hits in the game.
Jayne had an RBI and a run scored and Norton scored two runs, while Jayne scored a run and McGroarty had two RBI and a run scored.
Imogen Herbert and Kylie Mignon scored runs in the game.
Troy got two hits from Lindsay Steele with an RBI and Olivia Tate had a hit and scored a run.
Steele struck out nine for Troy.
Notre Dame 6, Edison 0
In a battle of perennial softball powers the Crusaders stayed unbeaten.
Olivia Switzer threw a five-hit shutout, striking out 11 in the game.
Ava Mustico and Shannon Maloney each had two hits in the game.
Maloney had two RBI and scored a run and Mustico scored two runs.
Payton Miller, Lawson Bigelow, Izzy Griffin, Ana Milazzo and Madison Gleason had hits.
Miller had an RBI and a run scored, Gleason scored a run and Ellie Mustico had an RBI.
Gabby Milazzo had two hits to lead Edison.
