ROME — Towanda and NEB both went 0-2 at the NEB boys’ soccer tournament Saturday.
NEB lost the first game 2-0 to Elk Lake with the first an own goal.
The Panthers had an 11-10 edge in shots while Elk Lake had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks. Garrett Cooper made 10 saves in net for NEB.
NEB lost their second game 7-1 to Bloomsburg as Brandon Kuhn scored the goal.
They were out shot 27-4 with Bloom earning a 6-2 edge in corner kicks. Garrett Cooper made 21 saves in net for NEB.
The Black Knights lost both games 10-0.
In the first contest Elk Lake’s Alex Bredish netted four goals to lead them to a win.
Mylen Madigan made eight saves in net for Towanda, which was out shot 26-12 in the contest. Elk Lake had a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.
In the second game Madigan and Nick Place combined for eight saves in goal. Bloomsburg had a 26-9 edge in shots and 2-1 edge in corner kicks.
