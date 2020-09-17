The Northeast Bradford Panthers topped Wyalusing 3-0 on Thursday, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24.
NEB also won the JV match 25-19, 19-25, 15-7.
Canton 3,
South Williamsport 0
25-4, 25-4, 25-2
The Warriors swept South for the win on Thursday.
Aislyn Williams had four aces, two kills and an assist and Gracie Covert had a kill.
Jillaney Hartford had seven aces, two kills and two digs and Rachel martin had two kills and a dig.
Carmya Martell had eight aces, six assists and a dig and Annie Gaiotti had 16 aces and three kills.
Canton won the JV match 25-7, 25-5.
Owayo Valley 3,
Galeton 2
19-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-1, 15-9
Alexis Johnson had eight kills, a block, 10 digs and three aces for Galeton and Olivia Rohrbaugh had five kills, two blocks, an assist, nine digs and two aces.
Alli Macensky had 10 kills, a block, five digs and six aces and Makenna Shuemaker had 15 assists, seven digs and an ace.
Lauren Sauley had seven kills, seven assists and 13 digs and Mikayla Schott had 13 digs and two aces, while Sandy Bliss had two digs.
Athens 3, CV 0
25-16, 25-19, 25-20
“Nice win after a tough loss,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Challenged the team to no more than three miss serves and they accoplished that. Had exactly three missed serves entire match. Much better focus. Had a chance to run some quicker offense and Taylor Field had an outstanding night controlling the ball
“Leah Liechty, Ally Martin and Kylie Jayne dominant up front and even setter Kayleigh Miller got some big kills tonight. Jenny Ryan had some nice hits and assists and was nice and loud tonight. Whole team contributed tonight and we can’t thank all the fans enough that sat outside the gym and watched the livestream and peaked in through the doors. Wildcat family.”
