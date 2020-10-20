The Northeast Bradford volleyball team edged Athens in five on Monday, 25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-7.
Chloe Baker had four points, an ace, 15 kills, an assist and 22 digs and Megan Kovacs had three points, a kill, two blocks and two digs.
Kylie Lewis had 12 points, three aces, a kill, 17 assists and 15 digs and Lauryn Schultz had 22 points, an ace, six kills and 21 digs and Emily Susanj had 11 points, four aces, 21 kills, six blocks and 23 digs.
Julianna Susanj had five points, an ace, seven kills, 29 assists, a block and 14 digs and Kiara Thetga had six points, two aces and 13 digs.
NEB won the JV match 25-13, 25-9.
Kammy Edsell had two points for NEB and Thailey Franklin had three points, an ace, a kill and six digs, while Lauren Jones had a point, an ace, five kills, an assist and a dig.
Emma Neuber had 13 points, six aces, a kill, an assist and six digs, while Gabby Susanj had nine points, seven aces, a kill, five assists and six digs and Karita Vandermark had eight points, an ace, an assist and two kills.
“First two games were really close and we pulled out wins which proved to me that we are getting mentally tough,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Then the third game hit and our errors dug us into many holes. Discouraging loss.”
Wellsboro 3,
Towanda 0
27-25, 25-12, 25-23
Kathryn Burnett had 16 points, three aces and 24 digs for Wellsboro and Bailey Monks had 11 kills and two blocks.
Bre Kemp had nine kills, six points, an ace and 15 assists and Jordan Judlin had six kills, six points and two aces, with 15 assists.
Alina Pietrzyk had nine digs and Shiloh Duff had three blocks.
“We played great defense tonight and really kept ourselves in rallies,” Wellsboro coach Sharon Zuchowski said. “Towanda was ready for us and played well at home on senior night.”
Paige Manchester had nine points, eight kills, seven blocks and 11 digs and Gracie Schoonover had 13 kills, six blocks and three digs.
Blaze Wood had five points, a kill and seven digs and Amanda Horton had seven points, a kill and 10 digs.
Samarah Smith had a point and four digs and DaLanie Pepper had five points, a kill, eight digs and 16 assists and Maddie Maynard had two points and 17 digs, while Aziza Ismailova had two digs.
Towanda won the JV match 25-17, 28-26.
Brea Overpeck had 12 points, three kills, four digs and three assists for Towanda and Addie Maynard had five points, two kills and 11 digs.
Winter Saxer had a point, three kills and two blocks and Shaylee Greenland had five points, a kill, three digs and three assists and Athena Chacona had seven points, two kills, three assists and three digs. Katelyn Williams had two points, a kill and a block and Ismailova had two points, eight digs and two assists.
Williamson 3, Wyalusing 0
25-22, 25-19, 25-18
Emilee Otis had four kills and five assists and London Edwards had three kills.
Haley McGroarty had six kills and seven digs and Emily Girven had three kills.
Hannah Ely had three kills, an ace and three digs and Priscilla Newton had 15 digs and a kill, while Imogen Herbert had seven assists and six digs.
Wyalusing won the JV match 18-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Anna Kipp had two kills and five digs, McKenna Mapes had three aces and Sarah Watkins had three kills and 12 assists.
