The NEB volleyball team edged Athens 3-2 in a match of two of the top teams in the NTL.
Athens won the first set 25-16, before NEB won 25-21, 25-19. Athens tied things with a 25-18 win, before NEB pulled out the win 15-13.
“What a game! Holy Cripes!” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “All out by both teams for sure. Taylor Field outdid herself tonight with 24 digs and four aces. Kylie Jayne was crushing the ball tonight, wow, 17 kills, I am so impressed by her hits. Kayleigh Miller and Jenny Ryan ran the floor incredibly. “Lots of hitting errors. I love thise team. I moved to a 5-1 to get Jenny Ryan to hit more and wow did she step up. Love that the team is versatile and a team so I can make changes and they don’t fall apart. I don’t have our hitting errors tracked yet, but I guarantee it was way more than the past few games. Next Monday game we have I will make sure we have a Saturday practice. Thanks to all the fans outside the gym. What a crew.”
MIller had 31 assists and nine digs, with two aces.
Leah Liechty had 14 kills and Fields had four aces and 24 digs.
Jayne had 17 kills and an ace and Taylor Walker had four kills, three aces and six digs.
Ryan had 14 assists, 11 kills, an ace and five digs.
VOLLEYBALL
Galeton 3,
Port Allegany 1
22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
Tressa Succowich had two kills, one assist, five digs and six aces, while Alexis Johnson had five kills, two blocks, two digs and five aces.
Olivia Rohrbaugh had five kills, nine digs and two aces and Alli Macensky had 11 kills, a block, a dig and an ace and Makenna Shuemaker had 15 assists, 11 digs and two aces.
Lauren Sauley had two kills, eight assists, 10 digs and three aces and Mikayla Schott had six digs.
