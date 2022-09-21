NEB volleyball sweeps Towanda at home

ROME – The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers picked up a sweep over Towanda on Tuesday where they put together one of their best performances of the 2022 season.
“This was a really good game to watch,” NEB Head Coach Vanessa Perez said. “We’ve had some struggles lately but this was a good game. They focused a lot on defense, we lost our hitter from last year so we are going to pick everything up and that’s our goal.”
The Lady Panthers came out of the gates clicking on all cylinders, and with a loud crowd behind them they would lead wire-to-wire and go on a 12-1 run to open the set.
They would continue to play with an abundance of energy that catapulted them to a 25-9 win and a 1-0 lead.
But with some of their explosive energy wearing off, the next two sets would prove to be much more competitive.
Towanda would roll out to a 5-2 lead spearheaded by a mix of strong attacking at the net and NEB miscues.
But the Lady Panthers would pull things together and a 10-3 run capped by a Kiarra Delancey ace forced a Towanda timeout with the score 12-8.
NEB would stifle Towanda’s positive momentum and take the set 25-19.
In the final set, Towanda and NEB would trade blows, with five lead changes and a series of runs by both teams, but three late aces from sophomore Abby O’Connor lifted them to 25-21 win and a 3-0 sweep.
The NEB team displayed a solid defense, with their back line picking things up and getting them into their offense seamlessly.
“Our first step was to pick up the ball,” Perez said. “Our setter is pretty new, it’s just puzzle pieces. So of course we got to get the ball rolling. We don’t typically git this goof, this is probably our best outing.”
They also had a strong night serving ball, with Toni Herb leading the way with six aces. She also added six kills.
Emma Neuber led the Lady Panthers attack recording a team-high eight kills with four digs as well.
O’Connor recorded four aces, six kills and one block while Gabby Susanj recorded seven digs and Delancey added six.
Towanda was paced by Paige Manchester who recorded 11 kills, 19 digs, and was stalwart at the net recording five blocks – all game-highs.
Aziza Ismailova added 13 digs, Addie Maynard recorded six digs.
NEB will look to improve on their 3-2 record next Tuesday when they face off with Canton on the road at 7:30 p.m., while Towanda faces off against Cowanesque Valley at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Troy 3, CV 0
WESTFIELD — The Troy Trojans rolled to a 3-0 sweep over host Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday evening.
Troy won the sets 25-19, 25-21 and 25-11.
Maddison Vargas led the way for Troy with 12 assists, eight digs and seven kills. Meredith Cole finished with a team-high 12 kills to go along with 11 digs, six assists and two aces, while Kali Ayres dished out 14 assists and had 10 kills, seven digs, six aces and one block in the win.
Also for Troy, Brenna Jackson finished with 10 digs; Savanna Spencer added five kills and two blocks; Lydia Lewis had seven digs, two aces and one assist; Rachel Jackson had five digs, two kills and one ace; and Josie Kerrick chipped in three kills, one block and one dig.
Troy dropped the JV match 2-0 with CV winning the sets 25-15 and 25-23.
The Lady Trojans will host Williamson on Thursday.
Wyalusing 3, Sayre 0
SAYRE – The Wyalusing Lady Rams volleyball team picked up a 3-0 sweep over Sayre on Tuesday.
Wyalusing picked up double-digit victories in both the first and third sets by scores of 25-14 while Sayre would keep things close in set two, but fall by a score of 25-19.
Wyalusing, now 6-3, will look to string together wins on Thursday as they travel to Athens for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Sayre will try to bounce back when they take on Liberty on the road on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Williamson 3, Athens 2
ATHENS – In a five-set battle, the Williamson Lady Warriors outlasted the Athens Lady Wildcats 3-2 on Tuesday.
Athens would rally back from an early deficit in the first set and would claim the first victory of the night by a score of 25-23 in what would be a back-and-forth match.
Williamson would even things up with a big win, taking the second set 25-11.
Athens would once again rally back and would win big in the third set to take control of the match by a lopsided score of 25-11.
But The Williamson team would rally back, and take the fourth set by a slim score of 26-24 to force a fifth and final set.
Williamson would finish things off with a 15-8 victory in the deciding set and pick up a big road win over Athens.
Athens was led by a strong performance from Ella Coyle who notched a team-high 26 digs on the night.
Audrey Clare contributed 13 digs, 11 kills, and two aces while Kassie Babcock added 14 digs, five kills, and four aces.
Cassy Friend chipped in two blocks, Jenny Ryan dished out 13 assists, and Braelynn Wood added seven digs, three assists, and two kills.
