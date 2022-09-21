NEB volleyball sweeps Towanda at home

NEB’s Emma Neuber goes up at the net during their sweep over Towanda on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

ROME – The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers picked up a sweep over Towanda on Tuesday where they put together one of their best performances of the 2022 season.

“This was a really good game to watch,” NEB Head Coach Vanessa Perez said. “We’ve had some struggles lately but this was a good game. They focused a lot on defense, we lost our hitter from last year so we are going to pick everything up and that’s our goal.”