WYALUSING — Wyalusing High School hosted the Lasagna Cross Country Invite on Friday, as Towanda, Northeast Bradford, Canton, Sullivan County, North Penn-Mansfield, Wellsboro and Elk Lake competed alongside the host Rams.
NEB won both the boys and girls team competitions.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch took first overall in the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 43 seconds, and teammate Anaiah Kolesar was second in 21:04.
Kayla Beebe led Wyalusing with a time of 21:30 and took third overall.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts was fourth in 21:51.
Marissa Wise was the first Towanda runner to finish, coming in 11th with a time of 22:56.
Libby Moore paced Sullivan County with a 25:20 and came in 22nd.
For the winning Lady Panthers, Lilah Hughes (22:04), Amelia Kapr (22:22), and Melanie Shumway (24:12) completed the NEB top five.
Megan King (22:24), Laina Beebe (22:58), Riley Porter (23:03) and Kassandra Kerin (23:46) rounded out the top five for second-place Wyalusing.
The other runners in Towanda’s top five were Madison Nonemacker (25:03), Taylor Brennan (26:12), Dixie Brown (26:14) and Noelle Rogers.
Kali Wesneski (25:54) and Carolyn Thoren (33:52) were the other two Canton runners.
Sullivan County also did not field a complete girls team. Sammy Norton (27:15), Grace Moore (27:21) and Adriana Krouse (27:37) all competed for Sullivan County.
NEB’s Creed Dewing posted a 16:48 to take first overall in the boys race.
Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clauser was fifth in 18:13 and teammate Trennan Tewksbury was sixth with a time of 18:20.
Eric McGee led Towanda with an 18:51 to take 10th, and Tucker Blasi paced Sullivan County with a 20:10.
Brayden Vroman was Canton’s top finisher with a time of 21:34.
NEB’s top five also included Norman Strauss (18:46), Dayton Russell (18:51), Aiden Kapr (19:41) and Ryan Jones (20:13) in the winning effort.
Towanda runners occupied 12th to 15th place as the Black Knights finished second in team competition. Luke Tavani and Nate Spencer both finished in 18:55, Jack Spencer ran a 19:17 and Jacob Carr clocked a 19:25.
Jake Caplan (19:34), Clayton Petlock (19:46), and Landen Kauffman (20:57) rounded out the top five for Wyalusing.
For Sullivan County, Nathan Christopher (22:21), Ryan Nolan (22:57), Dylan Gowin (24:19) and Adam Lopez (25:58) completed the top five.
Lawrence Halbfoerster (22:21), Simon Wile (23:01), Joshua Hess (23:26) and Hunter Brackman (24:04) completed the top five for Canton.
