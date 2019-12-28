ROME — Northeast Bradford opened their 2nd Annual Panther Holiday Tournament with a 58-30 win over Benton in boys’ basketball action Friday.
The Panthers led 19-9 after the opening quarter but the Tigers hung tough in the second, keeping it an 11 point deficit at the half, 32-21.
NEB then held Benton to nine second half points to pull away.
Lucas Crown had a double-double of 13 points and 11 boards, plus three steals, to lead the Panthers while Nick Marino added 12 points to go with four boards.
Andy Crown netted eight points and grabbed six rebounds, Dan Williams had seven points and 10 boards, Clayton Conner chipped in with five points and three steals as Dan Seeley and Dylan Brown both scored four points.
Jordan Lynch scored three points and Tony Bisignano came away with two points and six steals.
Jacob Martin led Benton with eight points.
In the JV game NEB won 40-11 as Dan Seeley had 20 points.
Mountain View beat Ross Corners 53-28 in the night cap.
Ryan Henke had 16 for Mountain View as Michael Fanelli netted 14.
Jerry Emmons led Ross Corners with 15 points.
Ross Corners and Benton will play in the consolation game at 11:30 while the title game between NEB and Mountain View tips off at 1 p.m. today.
NORTH PENN-LIBERTY KIWANIS CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
North Penn-Liberty 86, Galeton 17
Four different Mountaineers hit double figures in their opening game win Friday.
Noah Spencer had 13 points, five assists and three steals with Koleton Roupp adding 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
Kevin Alexander had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds with Brandon Thompson adding 10 points and three steals.
Sam Shedden, Duncan Zeafla and Colton Litzelman had nine points a piece. Litzelman also had nine boards and five assists, Zeafla had four boards and five steals with Shedden nabbing four rebounds.
Bryan Bogaczyk added four points and four rebounds with Noah Shedden adding two points and five boards.
Noah Shutt led Galeton with six points.
NPL will face Muncy today in the title game at 7:30 p.m. while Williamson takes on Galeton at 6 p.m.
Muncy 60, Williamson 51
The Warriors led 14-5 after the first quarter but a 27-11 run in the fourth gave the Indians the win.
After that fast start by Williamson Muncy came back in the second, cutting it to 30-25 at the half.
The Warriors held the edge through the third, taking a 40-33 lead into the fourth before Muncy’s rally.
Kobly Allen had 24 points to lead Williamson as Carter Strange netted 20. Devon O’Dell added five and Brennan Bolt scored two.
Branson Eyer led Muncy with 23 points.
Williamson faces Galeton at 6 p.m. today while NPL takes on Muncy in the title game at 7:30 p.m.
BILL BABCOCK CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Jersey Shore 54, Sullivan County 43
Griffins struggled in the middle quarters as they fell in the tourney opener Friday.
Down just three points after the first Jersey Shore went on to out score them 22-15 over the second and third quarters in the win.
Jesse Williams had 12 points and eight boards for the Griffins as Sam Carpenter netted 16.
Justin Metzger finished with seven, Alex Schweitzer netted three, Jalen Thomas and Omar Rubio each scored two while Riley King rounded out the scoring with one.
Tanner Lorson led Jersey Shore with 21 points.
The Bulldogs won the JV game 49-43 as Brion Fitzgerald led Sullivan behind a 10 point effort.
The Griffins will play Wyalusing in the consolation game today at 6 p.m.
JOSH PALMER FUND
NP-Mansfield 56, Edison 48
The Tigers overcame an 18-10 first quarter deficit to advance to Monday’s title game Friday.
NPM slowly chipped away at Edison’s lead, cutting it to 26-23 at the half, then 39-37 after three.
In the fourth the Tigers out scored 19-9 to nab the victory.
NPM’s Logan Tokarz had a season high 27 points to go with nine boards and four steals in the victory.
Alex Stein and Curtis Craig each had 10 points with Stein grabbing nine boards while Craig had three steals.
Jacob Evans scored five points as Dominic Garverick and Brody Burleigh had two points a piece. Garverick also had four rebounds.
Jack Shaw led Edison with 21 points.
NP-Mansfield will face Wellsville, 51-46 winners over Notre Dame, in the title game Monday with a 3:15 p.m. start.
NON-LEAGUE
Lewisburg 57,Wellsboro 44
The Hornets led 12-10 after the first quarter but couldn’t keep up with the Green Dragons in non-league boys’ basketball action Friday.
Lewisburg took a 25-24 halftime lead then out scored Wellsboro 32-20 the in the second half, including a 22 point fourth quarter.
Joe Grab netted 14 to lead the Hornets while Connor Adams added 12. Dan Mitchell and Isaac Keane had six points a piece with Karter Witmer, Ty Morral and Liam Manning each adding two.
Keane also had six boards with Manning nabbing seven. Darryn Callahan chipped in with five boards and three assists.
Lewisburg JV won 56-38 as Peyton McClure led the Hornets with 11.
