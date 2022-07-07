SAYRE — The Waverly 7-8 All-Stars picked up their first win of the Gilbert Brown Tournament with a 14-5 over NEBALL on Wednesday night.
Waverly went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first on an RBI walk by Orlando Olglesby.
Liam Richardson made it 3-0 Waverly in the second with a two-RBI single.
Waverly added another run in the third, before plating five runs in the fourth inning.
Asher Reznicek, Spencer Avery and Robert Henderson all singled and scored in the inning, while Olglesby doubled and scored. Logan Naylor also singled in the inning, and Brody Payne walked and scored a run.
NEBALL got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with three RBI walks.
Waverly then responded with five more runs in the fifth — highlighted by an RBI double by Avery — to make the score 14-3.
NEBALL added two more runs in the fifth, at which point the game concluded due to time constraints.
Towanda 8, Tioga 4
ATHENS — The Towanda 7-8 All-Stars defeated Tioga 8-4 in the Gilbert Brown Tournament on Wednesday evening.
Tioga took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a pair of RBI walks, and added two more in the top of the third.
Towanda answered and took the lead with five runs in the bottom of third.
Kyson Dieffenbach, Cayson Vanderpool, Charles Roof, Riley Butts and Gabriel Ferraro all scored runs in the inning.
Dieffenbach and Madden Wickwire both crossed the plate for Towanda in the fourth to go ahead 8-4 before the game reached its two-hour time limit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.