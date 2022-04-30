WILLIAMSON — Northeast Bradford's Thailey Franklin struck out all nine batters she faced in a 25-0 three inning victory over Williamson.
Six Lady Panthers had multi-hit games.
Northeast Bradford's Kelsea Moore had three hits and three RBI. Julia Brown and Melanie Shumway each had two hits and three RBI.
Moore hit a single, double, and triple, while Emily Susanj hit a double. Susanj finished with two hits and two RBI.
Franklin and Brown also hit triples for the Lady Panthers.
Northeast Bradford's Alexis Corter and Hannah Berger each had one hit and one RBI.
Northeast Bradford (10-0) hosts Canton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Cowanesque Valley, 9 Canton 5
CANTON — Down 5-4 in the seventh inning, Cowanesque Valley scored five straight runs to come from behind and defeat Canton 9-5 on Friday evening.
The Lady Warriors were outhit 12-8.
Canton's Keri Wesneski had two hits and one RBI, and Molly Ward hit two doubles with two RBI.
Emmi Ward, Sara Saar, Madison Hulbert, and Maekenzi Kinner each had one hit for the Lady Warriors.
Canton travels to face Northeast Bradford on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
