SHIPPENSBURG Pa -Senior Rob Robbins set the all-time Mansfield University track and field outdoor mark in the Javelin to spotlight a meet that featured three Mountaineer victories at the Paul Kaiser Classic, hosted by Shippensburg University on Saturday, April 24.
Robbins’ third throw landed at 68.14 meters to best a 16-year program-record previously held by Jeremy Confer. Robbins also won the event by 14.24 meters which places him top in the conference and seventh in the national standings.
Sophomore Kevin Heeman was the first Mountie to claim victory competing in his first colligate 10K. He crossed the line in 32:34.25, the fourth fastest 10K in program-history.
Sophomore Christian Tanner was the third Mountaineer in the winner’s circle, finishing atop the 800-meter run in nail-biting fashion. He finished in 1:54.93, only 0.03 seconds ahead of second place and claim the third fastest time in the conference and seventh all-time in MU history.
Other Mounties saw themselves rise up the PSAC standings and Mansfield record book as junior Donoven Cook placed fifth in the long jump hitting a mark of 6.64 meters. He reaches the top ten in the conference and third on the Mountie record board.
Junior Sean Ringgold continued his breakout season finishing seventh in the 100-meter dash prelims with the fourth fastest time in program history (11.03). Sophomores Henry Polanco (10th, 11.25) and Terrence Quaker (13th, 11.45) and freshmen Victor Ortiz ( 15th, 11.86) and Michael Beals (17th, 12.30) joined him in the event.
Ringgold didn’t run in the finals as he was competing in the 400-meter dash where he finished fifth with a time of 50.82. Quaker also took part finishing ninth with his outdoor-best time of 51.65.
Ortiz and Beals came back in the 200-meter dash claiming 21st (24.89) and 28th (25.90), respectively. Sophomore Michael Grundon ran the men’s 5K hitting a time of 17:36.73.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Ringgold, Quaker, Ortiz, and Tanner impressed, taking home second place with a time of 3:26.24.
For the women, freshman Tegann Anderson captured a top-ten finish completing the 100-meter dash in 12.72, the ninth fastest in program history.
Freshman Aneisa Dodson had a top-ten finish in the 5K taking eighth with a time of 19:32.05. She was joined by a pair of teammates in sophomore Shelby Alexander and freshman Tedra Harrison, who finished back-to-back in 16th (20:44.69) and 17th (20:51.42). Sophomore Carley Daniels finished sixth in the 10K, crossing the line in 43:01.66.
Rylie Mong preformed double duty taking fourth place in the pole vault with a height of 3.20 meters and also competing in the 200-meter dash finishing in 31.18.
Freshmen Bailey Morgan, Emily Gerlach and Junior Rochelle Meyers took part in the 800-meter run finishing with times of 2:40.56, 2:45.96, and 3:06.18, respectively.
The Mountaineers return to action Friday April 30, as the compete in the two-day Lock Haven Qualifier on the campus of Lock Haven University.
