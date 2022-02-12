TIOGA JUNCTION — Northeast Bradford senior Maisie Neuber collected her 500th career rebound as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 53-20 win over Williamson on Thursday night.
Neuber, who joined the 1,000-point club earlier this season, finished the game with 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals in Thursday night’s win.
Kayleigh Thoman led NEB in scoring with 18 points. She also added five steals, three assists and two blocks.
The Panthers also got 10 points and 12 rebound from Kate O’Connor, while Alena Beebe had six points and six assists in the win.
NEB will visit North Penn-Liberty on Monday.
