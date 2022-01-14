ROME — Northeast Bradford senior Maisie Neuber was just 17 points away from joining the exclusive 1,000-point club entering Thursday’s game with Williamson.
The standout made sure that accomplishment happened on her home floor as Neuber poured in 29 points as she got her 1,000th career point along the way and helped the Panthers cruise to a 65-23 victory.
Neuber added 11 steals, five rebounds and two assists as the Panthers dominated on Thursday.
NEB would get 11 points, six steals and four assists from Kayleigh Thoman. Kate O’Connor added seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks, while Lilah Hughes finished with six points and Alena Beebe and Lillie Maynard each had four points in the win.
The Panthers had an impressive 26 steals and only turned the ball over nine times in the win.
NEB will host North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday.
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Neuber scoring her 1,000th point in a future edition of the Daily Review.
