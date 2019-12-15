ROME — Maisie Neuber had 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting as Northeast Bradford edged Elk Lake 59-55 in non-league girls’ basketball action Saturday.
Neuber added 10 boards, for the double-double, and three steals while Lauryn Jones had 16 points with eight boards.
Vicky Rought notched six points and six rebounds, Lindsay Moore netted five points, Kayleigh Thoman had four points and three assists, Jorja Welch scored two points to go with her eight boards while Loren Zook scored one point to go with four rebounds.
North Penn-Liberty 67, Williamson 33
Eva Rice scored 31 points to lead the Mountaineers to an NTL girls’ basketball win Saturday.
Kiersten Mitstifer added 19 points as Jaclyn Nelson finished with six. Khloe Mitstifer, Sidney Landis, Alexis Crowe, Ryann Upham and Camryn Moyer all scored two points as Bridgette Russell finished with one point.
Lateisha Peterson led the Warriors with 25 points as Brooke Hill scored four. Lena Lewis and Alicia Walters had two points a piece.
NPL JV beat Williamson 31-14 as Nelson scored 12 points.
Sullivan County 47, Benton 45
The Griffins used a 14-8 second quarter run to hold on for the Mid-Penn girls’ basketball win Saturday.
Benton led 9-8 after the first quarter before the Griffins took a 22-17 halftime lead.
The Tigers out scored them 28-25 in the second half but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Jessica King had 22 points to lead Sullivan while Samantha Albright added 14 points.
Kassidy Beinlich netted four as Cassidy Skoranski, Carly Rupert and Ellie Springman had two points a piece. Stella Harney netted one.
Emily Lockard led Benton with 22 points.
Mountain View 47, Sayre 36
Despite 16 points, eight boards and four steals from Emily Sutryk the Redskins came up short in non-league girls’ basketball action Saturday.
Mountain View led 10-7 after the first quarter then pulled away with a 13-5 second quarter. They led 36-19 after three quarters en route to the win.
Gabbi Randall added nine points, eight boards and three steals while Maddi LaManna chipped in with a career high 10 points.
Gabby Shaw added one point.
Prattsburg 39, CV 36
Despite out scoring Prattsburg in the fourth quarter CV came up short in non-league girls’ basketball action Saturday.
Prattsburg led 22-20 at the half then used a 10 point third quarter to extend that lead to 32-28.
Paisley Nudd led CV with 14 points while MaKayla Vargeson added seven. Kaitlyn Streeter scored six, Megan Wattles added four, Kailey Wells notched three and Riley Walker came away with two points.
Alexis Wildy led Prattsburg with 12 points.
