ROME — Northeast Bradford’s Maisie Neuber score a game-high 19 points, leading the Lady Panthers to a 35-20 victory over Wyalusing on Wednesday night.
On Monday, Northeast Bradford surprisingly lost to Susquehanna 42-36. The Lady Panthers are still not completely in their title contending form of last season, but last night showed a glimpse of what this team can be at its’ best.
“We needed that win after Monday night and I thought we played really hard,” Northeast Bradford head coach Ben Beebe said. “Defensively we had a few let downs here and there but other than that they played really well on defense.”
Northeast Bradford is at its best when the Lady Panthers force turnovers and hurt teams in transition. Wyalusing turned the ball over 15 times in the first half and that played a major role in Northeast Bradford leading 22-15 at the half.
Kate O’Connor scored eight points and Alena Beebe scored six points for the Panthers.
Wyalusing had an impressive start to its’ season defeating Susquehanna 35-33. The Lady Rams showed some fight, but were outmatched by the sheer speed and size of the Lady Panthers.
Wyalusing’s Brynn Zionkowski scored three from beyond the arc in the second quarter and finished with nine points.
Laci Norten and Olivia Spencer each scored four points for the Lady Rams.
“They pounded the ball inside and had a good shooting guard that we had to do better getting out on,” coach Beebe said.
Next up for Northeast Bradford is a much anticipated matchup against the Lady Black Knights on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We have Towanda on Friday so we will scout them and be ready to go,” coach Beebe said.
