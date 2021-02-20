Maisie Neuber had 16 points and 13 rebounds as NEB girls beat Athens 38-27 on Friday.
Earlier this year the Wildcats beat the Panthers in a game at Athens, winning in overtime. The Panthers, who last week clinched the NTL small school title, flipped the script on their home court, splitting the season series.
Neuber added four steals and two assists for NEB and Kayleigh Thoman had seven points, two rebounds and four assists in the game.
Lauryn Jones and Julia Brown each had six points for the Panthers. Jones had two boards and Brown had four rebounds and two steals.
Alena Beebe had three points and five rebounds in the victory and Kate O’Connor had three rebounds.
Caydence Macik led Athens with 13 points and Karlee Bartlow had nine points, while Kayleigh Miller finished with five points, going 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
Macik had eight rebounds and four steals and Hannah Blackman had three steals and two boards.
Bartlow had five rebounds and Miller had two steals and two assists, while Rachel Stephens had five boards and Megan Collins had four rebounds.
Wellsboro 43, Troy 36
Emma Coolidge had 12 points to lead the Hornets in the win.
Bailey Monks had eight points and Kiyah Boyce and Rylie Boyce had seven points each in the game.
Abbye Cavanaugh had five points and Sarah Mosher and Kathryn Burnett had two points each in the game.
Troy got 15 points from Sydney Taylor and Hannah Zimmerman had eight points.
Makenna Matthews had six points for Troy and Rachel Kingsley had five points, while Katie Lackey finished with two points.
Williamson 34, Canton 31
Lateisha Peterson had 16 points to lead Williamson to the win.
Williamson jumped out to a 10-2 lead after one quarter in the win.
Taylor Rae Jones had eight points for Williamson and Addie Schmitt and Kayla Burrows each had four points, while Teagan Jones finished with two points.
Reagan Kelley had 12 points for Canton and Aislyn Williams finished with 10 points.
Emmie Tymeson had four points and Courtney Weiskopff had three points, while Molly Ward finished with two points.
Towanda 60,
NP-Liberty 24
The Black Knights got 19 points from Porschia Bennett in the victory on Friday.
Erin Barrett had 13 points for Towanda and Paige Manchester finished with 11 points.
Amanda Horton had seven points for the Black Knights and Gracie Schoonover had six points.
Kenadie Packard and Ally Hurley each finished with two points for the Black Knights.
Manchester had five rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocks and Bennett had seven boards, six steals and three assists.
Barrett had eight boards and Schoonover and Packard each had five rebounds.
Eva Rice led NP-Liberty with eight points and Kiersten Mitstifer and Elizabeth Ritchie each finished with seven points.
Darby Stetter had two points for the Mounties.
