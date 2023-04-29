HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Board of Game Commissioners has taken final action to restructure the state’s process for obtaining antlerless deer licenses.
State law had required antlerless licenses be issued only by county treasurers through the pink envelope system that has been labeled by some as time tested, but by others as an outdated and inflexible process.
Earlier this year, a new law took effect that enables all license-issuing agents to sell antlerless deer licenses, meaning hunters in the 2023-24 license year will be able to purchase them online or anywhere else licenses are sold.
The Board of Commissioners voted to finalize the process by which licenses will be sold. Under the new system:
• Antlerless licenses will be purchased online and at issuing agents; there will be no application by mail.
• Antlerless licenses will go on sale during the first day of license sales, the fourth Monday in June (June 26 this year).
• Only residents can apply initially.
• Application by nonresidents won’t begin until the second Monday in July (July 10).
• A hunter can get only one license in the first round.
• A second round will begin the fourth Monday of July (July 24). Both residents and nonresidents are eligible.
• A hunter can get a second license in the second round for any WMU where tags are available.
• A third round will begin the second Monday of August (Aug. 14). The sale of Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits also will begin on that date.
• A hunter can get a third license in the third round.
• Then, in the fourth round beginning the fourth Monday of August (Aug. 28), a hunter can buy additional licenses until reaching their personal limit of six. Additional licenses, if available, then can be purchased after the season begins, as the hunter harvests antlerless deer and reports them.
• In each round, antlerless license sales won’t begin until 8 a.m.
Officials said the Game Commission will be making several announcements to inform hunters what they should do to obtain their antlerless licenses through the new procedures. Hunters are encouraged to review their online HuntFishPA customer profile information to make sure contact information including their address, phone number and email are correct and up to date.
The new, modernized process will increase convenience for hunters getting their antlerless deer licenses, said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.
More information about the new process can be found online at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.