It’s been hard for basketball players this year.
Since March players have lost camps, and travel leagues, and workouts.
The toughest thing for Northeast Bradford boys’ basketball coach Paul Burgert is not having all the answers for his kids.
“These times have been hard on our kids. I have kids who have a passion for basketball, and they have lost a lot since March (AAU, summer league, Team Camp, play dates). Not a week has gone by in the past 8 months that I haven’t gotten a message from one of my boys asking me if we’re going to have a season, if we’re going to be able to have an open gym, are we going to be able to have anything at all. It’s been hard not having answers for them,” Burgert said. “I’ve tried to remain positive, tried to keep them positive, and I remain committed to making sure our seniors get the best season possible. Although I have strong issues with the lack of leadership at many levels, I must say our administration at NEB has been committed to doing the best they can for our kids, and I appreciate that very much.”
The one answer Burgert has now is when the team will return to the court.
Practices begin for the Panthers, and NTL teams, on Monday, and NEB is hoping for another successful season.
NEB PANTHERS
(Burgert breaks down this year’s team):
Record last year- 12-11
Coaches: Paul Burgert, Michael Cragle
Returning Players: Lucas Crown, Daniel Williams, Julian Jampo
New Players: Sam Abell, Ethan Finch, Dan Seeley, Joey Bevacqua, Clay Wiggins, Dillon Donnelly
Thoughts on returning players: Three outstanding young men, who will hopefully have their senior season to fullest extent possible under the circumstances.
Thoughts on new players: Good kids, hard workers, eager to start the season.
Thoughts on the team: We pretty much have a new team this year, and without the benefit of all the off season stuff we normally do. Our new guys are going to have to learn on the fly. Baptism under fire. Our numbers are very low this year for a multitude of reasons. I’m not exactly sure how many players we’ll have this season.
Thoughts on the league: I would think the teams that are returning the bulk of their rotations from last year will have a big advantage this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.