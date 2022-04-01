New faces in new places for NEB Track

ROME — It’s never too late to get into a sport and that seems to be the theme for the 2022 Northeast Bradford track team.
Gavin Merritt, Cesar Alvarez, Brendon Allen, and Brandon Kuhn are making a transition from playing varsity soccer to running varsity track for the first time.
“The style of training has required some getting used to and some of them played soccer in the fall,” Northeast Bradford head coach Michele Cowles said. “With soccer it is more quick speed and turns and now they are doing runs, jumping, so they are putting their muscles through different kinds of exercise but they are showing great improvements,”
The influx of varsity athletes excites Cowles and she believes that many of them will make an immediate impact.
“Our numbers are up a lot more than they have been in the past and the varsity team has recruited a lot of athletes that have a lot of potential,” Cowles said. “We have some that are 12th grade that probably should have done it a lot sooner but we have a lot of new ninth graders as well and they are very competitive and have a lot of talent.”
Freshmen Lilah Hughes and Gracelyn Laudermilch join the track team after an impressive cross country season. Hughes and Laudermilch were both named to the NTL cross country first team.
Cowles pointed out seniors Dan Seeley and Austin Kithcart. Seely, a senior thrower, has made districts the past three seasons, and fellow senior Kitchart, has made districts the past two seasons as a runner.
Another thrower mentioned by Cowles was sophmore Emma Neuber. Cowles said that Neuber has shown great potential.
The Panthers mark their return to the track on Tuesday April 13; traveling to face Canton.
“The drive is there and they know what they need to do. They practice hard and are very dedicated and eager to learn,” Cowles said. “That family like atmosphere is something we stress and our parents are so involved and are very positive which helps tremendously.”
