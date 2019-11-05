Those looking from the outside saw an Athens team that lost a lot.
They saw a Wildcats team without the school’s all-time leading scorer, Rachel Hutchison, and a senior group that helped anchor the district championship team last year.
There were new players, in new places this year. But, the Wildcats also knew there was something special this season.
Athens had eight seniors, and from the time the season began, the eight believed this team was still capable of something big.
After the Wildcats repeated as District 4 Champions last week coach Rich Pitts said partway through the year he realized this group had something special about it.
Maybe it was the younger players and their energy. Maybe it was the juniors and their talent. Maybe it was the combination of everyone on the team. But, one thing that certainly played a role this year was the play, and leadership of seniors Abby Sindoni, Maddie Shultz, Avery Priester, Bailey Dakos, Krysta Manning, Sam Markle, Haley Chambers and Madisyn Joslyn.
Right from the offseason the Wildcats started working, started training to get back to where they were last year.
“I feel like we all, everytime we train, or go into a game, we aren’t doing it for that moment, we are doing it because we want to go into districts,” Joslyn said.
Winning a district title last year. Getting to states. It all motivated the Wildcats.
“It was a really nice feeling to be able to be there,” Priester said.
After winning last year, the Wildcats knew the expectations were higher this year.
“It’s a lot different,” Dakos said. “The stakes were higher. I feel like we are on a pedestal and have to live up to that.”
And, even after winning districts a year ago, the Wildcats never felt like teams down south look at Athens or the NTL with respect. So, the Wildcats went out this year, and tried to earn that respect again.
“Athens has never been respected,” Dakos said.
“I think we learned from past leaders to not take anything from anybody,” Sindoni said.
While people outside of Athens saw key players graduate after last year, the seniors knew how much they had learned from those girls.
“It was a big change for us to be seniors,” Dakos said. “They taught us a lot of leadership skills. The groups in front of us were great leaders, they helped us a lot. They helped most of us with our voices and talking on the field.”
This group of seniors are talented players. They are also outgoing personalities and have become leaders on the team.
It took some getting used to, but soon they were ready to pass on the stuff they learned.
“It was a big transition,” Markle said. “We were used to listening to other people and when we came back and we didn’t have to ask anyone for what we do.”
“It was super weird in preseason, not having any of the girls there,” Shultz said. “Like we are on top now.”
With eight seniors in this class, when they came together this year as leaders, the girls think it actually brought the team together.
“I think all of us like being leaders and being in charge,” Sindoni said. “To have that change was really weird, but I think it made our team stronger.”
“A lot of them (last year) were experienced soccer players and travel players and we still have experienced players and travel players and can pass that along to the younger grades.
“Our freshman are so outgoing this year, last year they were quiet at first, now the whole team bonds well.”
That bond the team has helps the seniors. It’s been easier for them to lead when everyone gets along so well.
“I think we all had a pretty good bond with them to,” Manning said. “So, I think it was easy for them to pass it on to us, and I see it all the time on the field, so I’ll see something and be like Ariana (Gambrell) did that.”
With a second district title in the books, the Wildcats prepare for the PIAA playoffs. They take on Berwick at 6 p.m. today at Balls Mills Complex, the same place they won their district title.
Berwick lost to Dallas 1-0 in the District 2 final.
Berwick has faced two District 4 teams this year. They beat Mt. Carmel 5-1 and beat Shamokin 4-3.
Mt. Carmel was 7-11 this year, Shamokin was 10-7-2. Shamokin had a 2-0 loss and a 9-2 loss to Central Columbia, the team that Athens beat in the District 4 semifinals 2-0.
