ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state recorded its safest hunting season ever in 2021, with the number of hunting-related shooting incidents — nine — the lowest since record-keeping began, Department of Conservation officials announced.
There was one fatality among the nine incidents, in which an Ontario County man shot his hunting partner, who was not wearing blaze orange as now mandated by state law.
There was also one hunting-related death among 10 tree stand falls investigated last year; a 58-year-old Warren County man went into cardiac arrest and fell from his stand on the opening weekend of the Northern Zone archery deer season.
The solid safety record put to rest concerns that two regulations changes – lowering the minimum hunting age for big game from 14 to 12 and extending legal shooting hours to 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset – would lead to hunting-related shooting incidents.
DEC officials said none of the incidents involved shooting outside legal hours, and no incidents resulted from lowering the minimum hunting age.
In six of the nine shooting incidents, violations – typically failure to wear blaze orange – were a factor. Other incidents involved a hunter shooting across a road and striking a car, and another individual hunting without a license and having never completed a hunter education course.
There were no hunting-related shooting incidents or tree stand falls investigated in Chemung or Tioga counties last year, DEC statistics showed.
Among the 2021 hunting-related shooting incidents, four occurred during big game seasons, four during small game seasons, and one on the May 1 opening of the spring gobbler season.
In 2020, DEC investigated 22 hunting-related shooting incidents, three of which were fatal. There were 13 “elevated hunting incidents” in 2020, figures showed.
In eight of the nine tree stand incidents investigated last year there was no safety harness in use. In the other there was a harness in use, but it was not attached to the tree by the hunter, who was entering his stand and had yet to hook up his safety harness.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today that the 2021 hunting seasons in New York were the safest ever, with the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since record-keeping began. DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECO) investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents (HRSIs) in 2021, including one fatality.
Seven of the nine HRSIs that occurred in 2021 were two-party firearm incidents; two incidents were self-inflicted. All identified shooters were experienced hunters with an average of 40 years of hunting experience, emphasizing the need for all hunters to remain vigilant when heading afield. All incidents could have been prevented if those involved followed hunting safety rules.
A new hunting regulation that took effect in 2021 extended legal shooting hours for big game to 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. None of the deer hunting incidents last year took place during the new extended hours. The four incidents involving deer hunters occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Another new regulation change effective last year requires all persons hunting deer or bear with a firearm, or anyone accompanying these hunters, to wear a solid or patterned fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink hat, vest, or jacket, visible from all directions. Unfortunately, the single fatality that occurred in 2021 involved a deer hunter not wearing fluorescent orange or pink. The hunter was mistaken for game and shot by a hunting partner.
Also new in 2021, 52 upstate counties passed local laws allowing 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow while under the supervision of an experienced, licensed, adult hunter. None of the nine HRSIs investigated in 2021 involved a 12- or 13-year-old hunter.
All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must successfully complete a hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education safety course before being eligible to purchase a hunting or trapping license or bowhunting privilege in New York State. DEC-trained and -certified volunteer instructors have taught hunters and trappers to be safe, responsible, and ethical since 1949. Learn more about DEC’s Hunter Education Program.
DEC encourages hunters to remember the primary rules of hunter safety:
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded;
- Control the muzzle, keep it pointed in a safe direction;
- Identify your target and what lies beyond;
- Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire; and
- Wear hunter orange or pink.
For the past several years, DEC has also tracked and investigated Elevated Hunting Incidents (EHI), previously referred to as tree stand incidents. EHIs are underreported and DEC is not always notified when these falls occur. In 2021, 10 EHIs were reported; one was fatal. Only one of the 10 hunters involved was wearing a safety harness. However, the harness was not connected to the tree when the fall occurred. Tree stand safety is integrated into DEC’s hunter education course because these incidents have become a major cause of hunting-related injuries. The proper use of tree stands, and tree stand safety equipment, will help prevent these injuries and fatalities. Used correctly, a full body harness and a lifeline keep hunters connected from the time they leave the ground to the moment they get back down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.