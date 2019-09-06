New York kicks-off this week with two high profile match-ups in week one.
Waverly travels to Class A Union-Endicott while it will be a match-up of two Class D powers with Walton at Tioga.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
WAVERLY AT UNION-ENDICOTT, 7 P.M.
The Wolverines will open the 2019 playing up a class as they travel to UE.
“They are big and fast,” Waverly coach Jason Miller said. “They are very skilled and have a size advantage on both sides of the ball. For us to be successful, we will need to be disciplined in our assignments.”
UE went 2-7 a season ago but 2019 is a new year.
Waverly’s players are excited to hit the field after the long pre-season.
“Being the opening game, our kids are thrilled to get the season going,” said Miller. “It has been a long off season and a long camp. They have worked very hard and I believe that we will be a good football team.”
This will once again be in Class B this year, a division that features state powers Maine-Endwell and Chenango Forks along with several other top programs.
“The competition in our division is some of the best in the state, so we are excited to be part of it,” Miller remarked.
WALTON AT TIOGA, 7 P.M.
When these two teams met a year ago in the sectional playoffs Tioga rolled to a 39-0 win but a lot has changed since then.
The Tigers said goodbye to several key seniors while Walton brings back most of their playoff team.
“Walton’s advantage over us will be their varsity experience — only graduating one senior from last year’s roster,” Tioga coach Nick Aiello remarked. “We have a solid core of returners, but it’ll be important for our new guys to catch up to the varsity speed after the first couple of series. Most importantly will be how we ‘get off the ball’ on both sides of the line because Walton traditionally prides itself on winning that battle.”
Tioga has no shortage of athletes but they will have to grow up quickly to be successful in stopping the Warriors.
“Defensively we will need to very discipline and must match their physicality,” Aiello said. “The tough part against Walton is limiting their ability to go on 18-20 play drives — and being patient enough to get your stops when the opportunity arises. his year, they are much more multi-faceted in their attack because they have a stable of backs and athletes — and their QB is a run/pass threat as well.”
While the young Tioga team will need some seasoning they are ready to finally get the year underway.
“The guys are really excited to start the season,” said Aiello. “It’s been a great summer of preparation but now we’re into game-week mode and it creates that sense of urgency to put it all together now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.