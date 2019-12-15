The new PIAA classifications have been released for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 sports seasons.
While there are no huge changes a few local teams made some moves while football will may have the most stark realignment.
Boys
Football
After their state level dominance the past two years it looks like Southern Columbia may be on the move.
While their numbers are still at the 2A level they are slated to move up to 3A due to the competition rule concerning success plus transfers.
A team can only have six points in a 2-year cycle and the Tigers had four coming into this postseason. Winning the state title should give them six and move them up a class.
If that happens they will join Athens, CV and newcomer North Penn-Mansfield with a total of 11 teams in District IV.
Even with those defections 2A will see their numbers increase from 10 to 12.
Sayre will be one of the new four teams in the class, joining area teams Towanda, Wellsboro, Troy and Wyalusing.
The one class that will be depleted is Class A, seeing their numbers go from six to four. Only Canton, Muncy, Montgomery and Bucktail remain.
Baseball
Athens will be moving up to 3A from 2A while Sayre (1A to 2A) and Canton (1A to 2A) will also be moving up.
Troy (3A to 2A), CV (2A to 1A) and NEB (2A to 1A) will be moving down.
NP-Mansfield (3A), Towanda (3A), Wellsboro (3A), Williamson (2A), Wyalusing (2A), Sullivan County (1A) all hold their spots.
Basketball
Class 2A got thinned out with just eight teams.
Local teams include Sayre, Wyalusing, Canton and CV.
NEB moves down to Class 1A with Sullivan County while Towanda, Wellsboro, NP-Mansfield, Troy and Williamson are all in 3A.
Athens remains in 4A.
Cross-country
Athens, CV and NP-Mansfield stay in 2A while Towanda drops down into 1A with Wellsboro, Troy, Sayre, Wyalusing, Canton, NEB and Sullivan County.
Golf
All local teams are in Class 2A — Athens, NP-Mansfield, CV, Towanda, Wellsboro, Sayre.
Soccer
Athens is slated for Class 2A but expect them to move up to 3A.
Also in 2A are Troy, NP-Liberty, Williamson, Towanda and Wellsboro. Right now there are 18 teams slated for Class 2A.
In Class 1A are Sayre, NEB, Sullivan County and Galeton.
Swimming & Diving
All local teams — Athens, Towanda and Sayre — remain in Class 2A.
Tennis
All local teams — NP-Liberty, Towanda, Wellsboro, Galeton and CV — remain in Class 2A.
Track and Field
By the skin of their teeth Athens stayed in Class 2A, keeping all locals in the same division.
NP-Mansfield, Williamson, Towanda, Wellsboro, troy, Sayre, Wyalusing, Canton and NEB are also in 2A.
Wrestling
No change here as all local teams — Athens, Williamson, NP-Liberty, Towanda, Troy, Sayre, Wyalusing, Canton, NEB and Sullivan County — stay 2A.
Girls
Basketball
A little movement for local teams with Wyalusing and Williamson going from 3A to 2A and CV going from 2A to 1A. NEB moves up from 1A to 2A.
Athens is still at 4A with Wellsboro, Towanda and Troy in 3A.
NP-Mansfield, Sayre and Canton are all still in 2A while NP-Liberty, Sullivan County and Galeton remain in 1A.
Cross-country
CV girls drop down to 1A as Wellsboro and Athens are the only local teams left in 2A.
Towanda, NP-Mansfield, Troy, Wyalusing, Sayre, Canton, NEB and Sullivan County stay in 1A.
More good news for local teams in 1A as state power Warrior Run stayed above the cut off and will remain in 2A.
Soccer
Only two teams — Shikellamy and Selinsgrove — are slated for 3A but expect Athens to move up from 2A just like the boys.
Right now there are 17 teams in 2A, including Troy, Wellsboro and Towanda.
Williamson and NP-Mansfield drop down to 1A to join local teams Wyalusing, Sayre, NEB and Sullivan County in the classification.
Softball
No changes for local teams.
Athens is still 4A, Wellsboro, Towanda and NP-Liberty are 3A, Troy, Wyalusing, Williamson and Sayre are 2A and Canton, NEB, Cv and Sullivan County at 1A.
Swimming & Diving
All local teams — Athens, Towanda and Sayre — remain in 2A.
Tennis
All local teams — Wellsboro, Towanda, NP-Liberty, CV and Galeton — stay in 2A.
Track and Field
Athens girls move back up to 3A after several years in 2A.
Only seven teams are slated to make up the field.
Wellsboro, Towanda, Williamson, NP-Mansfield, Troy, Wyalusing, Sayre, Canton and NEB all stay in 2A.
Volleyball
Athens moves up to 3A, joining Shamokin as the only two District IV teams in the class.
Sayre is back down in 1A with Canton, NEB, CV and Galeton while Wellsboro, Towanda, NP-Liberty, Troy, Wyalusing and Williamson stay in 2A.
