The Mansfield Destroyers had their season come to an end at the hand of Niagara who won the game 10-1.
Mansfield’s Eric Feliz had the teams sole run and two hits while Andrew Walker and Michael Wein also had two hits each.
Colton Evans and Abraham Mow each had one hit for the Destroyers.
Kipp Hillson pitched six innings and had one strikeout, seven hits, and three runs. Mason Vaughan pitched on inning and had seven hits, seven runs and two walks.
“The Destroyers end a wonderful first season,” said Destroyer’s GM Konrad York. “We would love to thank our fans, sponsors and season ticket holders for all their support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.