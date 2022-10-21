ATHENS — For many years, the Athens Wildcats have made the run game a large part of their identity.
That trend has continued in 2022, with two running backs carrying the load in Caleb Nichols and Kolsen Keathley.
“They both run hard, they’re both very coachable and guys that set the tone for us offensively,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “They compliment each other well, they take care of the ball and they’re two kind of silent leaders on the team, just by the way they work and their actions on the field.”
Nichols has been the feature back this year, carrying the ball 96 times for 503 yards and eight touchdowns.
It is a role the senior had to wait to fill.
“Caleb is a guy that’s played a ton of football — and I think he’s probably made his mark defensively for us in his four years here — but he’s gotten better and better (on offense),” Young said. “We started seeing it this summer with his vision and the way he was carrying the ball.”
Keathley has run for 275 yards on 21 carries — an average of 13.1 yards per attempt — along with five touchdowns in a complimentary role.
“Kolsen got a shot at the number two spot. He’s just a perfect compliment. We bring him in, he’s got fresh legs, and maybe just a little bit more quickness than Caleb,” Young said. “We hit people with (Caleb) and then there’s a different gear with Kolsen.”
Nichols agrees with the assessment.
“I’m more of a hit the hole guy, I’m not really into all the moving around, just run straight and try to get through as many people as I can,” he said. “Kolsen is more of our shifty guy.”
Nichols spent the first three years of his time with the Wildcats serving as the complementary back behind Shayne Reid, who ran for over 1,000 yards in 2021.
In that time, he learned a lot.
“Shayne definitely taught me a lot about running hard, hitting holes, and just never stopping,” Nichols said. “Never stop, always play through the whistle. I feel like I’ve carried that with me a lot this year.”
Now, Keathley is learning from Nichols.
“After watching him run, it’s taught me to look for more gaps,” he said. “That’s what’s helped me throughout the year. I watch him, he cuts perfectly. He taught me last year too.”
He has already seen improvement in his game after watching Nichols on Friday nights.
“The first half of the year, I don’t think I performed very well offensively,” Keathley said. “In the second half, I feel like I’ve improved, especially after watching Caleb. I just want to keep improving.”
Nichols and Keathley have the advantage of running behind an experienced offensive line, which allows them to take their game to the next level.
“Our offensive line, even with a couple tough losses, we feel like they’ve gotten better all year. Unlike many years, we have a little depth there,” Young said. “Those guys would be the first to tell you that they wouldn’t accomplish anything without our guys up front. Caleb and Kolsen especially will tell you, when our line is rolling, they’re having a good night.”
Running the ball for the Wildcats is an important role, and it is one the two backs have embraced head on.
“I think they’ve done well. We’ve had those backs that were absolutely the showcase of our offense, and I don’t think anything’s changed,” Young said. “As much as we have a super talented wide receiver corps and quarterback who spins it, our running game is really what sets up our offense. Those two guys eat it up. They don’t care what package we’re in — if we’re four wide, in our H-back look or under center in the I formation. They both eat it up.”
