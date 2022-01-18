Canton senior Isaiah Niemczyk hit a major career milestone last week when he scored his 1,000th point in a victory over Montgomery.
Niemczyk needed 19 points in the game to hit the mark, and he scored 20.
“It feels pretty good,” Niemczyk said, “I had been working since freshman year to get that, and now that I have it, I’m focused and locked in on our team goals.”
The senior credited his teammates for helping him reach the 1,000-point landmark, especially his fellow seniors who have been alongside him throughout his basketball career.
“All the seniors now, we’re all really close friends,” Niemczyk said. “We all get along pretty well. They really helped me reach that milestone.”
“I want to thank Coach Kitchen, my teammates and all my friends that supported me,” he added. “They made me the best basketball player I can be.”
He also thanked his AAU coach, Tony Lindsey.
Niemczyk plans to continue playing basketball after high school, and will attend Misericordia University to play for the Cougars.
“I’m looking forward to making myself a better player and making myself a better all-around person,” he said about getting to Misericordia in the fall.
For now though, Niemczyk and his Warrior teammates are keyed in on the second half of the season and reaching some more milestones as a team.
“We really want to win the NTL title,” he said. “It hasn’t been done in 50 years so we really want to do that. We also want to win a district title, which hasn’t ever been done.”
Canton is currently 9-3, and has won six games in a row.
Next up for the Warriors is a meeting with North-Penn Liberty on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.