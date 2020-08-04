Night fishing for trout is quite unlike night fishing for bass in some but not all respects. We will cover some tried and true methods for catching or at least enticing a strike. I state that since many strikes are not hookups at night; no one really knows why. That fact makes night fishing so intriguing.
We will discuss methods for fishing for trout at night in streams. The first requirement is water temperature. Most streams get warmer as summer progresses. Trout cannot survive when the water temperatures exceed 70 degrees. Actually 68 degrees is more correct.
To find these cool waters one needs a good water thermometer. Even in larger streams, there are often pockets of cool water. There are many underground springs which feed into these streams. Without a temperature gauge, one will never find them. The easier method is smaller tributaries which feed into larger streams. In almost all cases, these smaller streams are cooler year around. Some do go dry in summertime.
OK, you have found streams where trout can live in summertime. Lots of times it will be a stream that you have fished in the evening. Since fly hatches occur all season long, if you see rising trout, you are in business.
If you have been fishing in the evening hours prior to darkness, give the stream a rest for at least ½ hour to let the bigger night feeding trout work into the shallows for their nightly meals. It also allows you to rig you night fishing gear and get used to the darkness. It is quite magical to me to watch the dimming light turn into night and hear the various sounds of birds and animals ever retire for the day or arise and feed at night. You will observe some smells also.
There are two methods that I use in night fishing for trout. One is to use an ultralight spinning rod and attach a floating minnow and fish upstream into the shallowest of ripples. Strikes come quick and savagely. After I have fished the lure for awhile, it is time for a string of big wet flies to fish downstream. Both ideas can be productive. Both require a radically different method of fishing; and both are quite enjoyable. Get out and enjoy the wonders in nature that God has given to us!
“Jim Collins is an outdoor writer for the Daily Review. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association (1983) and the Outdoor Writers Association of America (1984). He lives in Alba PA with his wife, Linda Marie. You may contact him at: jimcollinsinsurance@frontiernet.net or (570 67303622.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.