It ended before it even began for Mansfield’s fall sports teams.
On Wednesday the PSAC announced that they wouldn’t hold sports this fall, pushing back some seasons to the spring, and ending others.
While the news was tough to take, it wasn’t shocking to many coaches and athletes.
“It’s disappointing, but honestly it’s expected,” Mansfield University cross country coach Mike Rohl said.
“It’s disappointing at first, but I’m choosing to remain positive,” Mansfield women’s soccer coach John Shaffer said. “We are going to have a season in the spring. The opportunity we have this fall semester for team bonding growth, without the need to win games, I think it’s going to be a good opportunity.”
While this situation is very tough for many athletes and teams, Shaffer thinks his team can gain some benefits from it.
“I have 15 incoming freshmen, and while I trust they are working out, this is an opportunity for the incoming freshmen to bond with the upperclassmen,” Shaffer said. “A chance to develop as a team and see what works for us. Mansfield University is dedicated to us being on campus and having an in person experience. While other PSAC schools are doing online, we have a chance to be on campus, hopefully train and lift and grow as a team, so I’m really viewing this as a positive.”
For Rohl, he has kids who do track and cross country. Those athletes lost their fall track and field seasons, and now their spring cross country seasons, so he knows it is hard for them losing back-to-back seasons.
“I think for that particular subset, this is extremely difficult,” Rohl said. “We have had to stay in close contact with all the distance runners throughout the summer, to support them. It’s pretty devastating. They are the quintessential dual sport athletes, that’s back-to-back seasons, it’s a long time not to race.”
While it can be tough for kids to stay in shape for track, as often times runners use cross country to get into shape for track and field, Rohl feels good about what his athletes are doing.
“At this point, we are taking a little different approach,” Rohl said. “The fall track kids typically start in September and then don’t compete until December and January, so that’s what we are going to use for the distance runners. My understanding is we will have the ability to have some limited practices, or at least give them some guidance to do their running on their own.”
And, the athletes Rohl has are ones who have been doing running on their own.
“There are a few things that put my mind at ease,” Rohl said. “Almost my entire team uses Strava as an app to guide their practices. Several of them were also able to do time trials in the early, or late spring, where they ran good PR’s.
“My interactions with the kids is as a guide and support system. When they feel down and don’t want to run, I try and encourage them to do so. If kids are not handling the stress of the pandemic, I tell them not to run. There are more important things in life, it allows them to find their motivation to work hard.”
One of the biggest changes for coaches through this whole thing has been recruiting.
Right now, fall sports in New York are pushed back. And, last year’s spring sports were all canceled, so coaches have not had many chances to see kids play in person.
“Recruiting has been a whole new ballgame,” Shaffer said. “We are not allowed to go tournaments and not allowed to recruit off campus. It’s been a lot of zoom calls and phone calls. For a lot of these young women, they have a lot of film, while I would love to see them in person, I am recruiting people first. Some of the time we are not even talking soccer. It’s forced us and given us the opportunity to talk on a deeper level. Now I have my list of young women I am interested in for the program, and I see if I can get some game film for them for tournaments. It’s different, but I think it’s a positive recruiting experience, even though it’s different.”
The challenges of Covid have caused the coaches to be more creative with their recruiting efforts.
“Recruiting has been a challenge,” Rohl said. “Young potential students are reaching out on a regular basis. We are able to respond. The most difficult thing isn’t really I don’t have performance go off. I have performance from their sophomore years, or junior years. It’s because I can’t get them to campus this summer. It’s very hard to get them to travel at this time, so they don’t get to see the campus in person. One of the adaptations I did for that is I’ll do a virtual tour, where I’ll walk around campus and talk to them. That is very effective. I have a young woman who never visited the campus who is from Colorado, coming this fall.
“It was actually quite easy to show the beauty of the campus. I was able to use my truck and I drove to the top of the hill and showed them the view of the entirety of Mansfield. I walked through campus, drove down to the cross country course and of course it is a one and a half hour conversation to talk to them about running and the school at the same time. It was quite effective.”
Shaffer has used some similar strategies to try and reach recruits.
“The Mansfield University marketing team did a great job with the virtual tours on line, pointing kids to that on the Youtube videos, and then it’s just about once D2 allowed players on campus. I have had a ton of recruits just walking campus after that date. They can’t get in buildings, but they can get a sense if Mansfield is home,” Shaffer said.
“I think a lot of the coaches in the PSAC are doing a great job, but you have to understand how student athletes today communicate. Whether through Instagram, through Zoom, through Snap Chat, how do student athletes communicate. How do you communicate, how do you adapt and adjust. Even once this pandemic ends, I still plan to use Zoom a lot. Being able to see a young woman face to face is better than phone calls. I never would have thought of doing Zoom before, but now it’s something I’ll do all the time.”
That’s one benefit to all of this, as coaches have found things they can use in the future, as it helps them to grow their recruiting to a wider audience.
“100%,” Shaffer said. “I am talking to a young woman out of North Carolina who is a 2022 recruit. It makes me realize you can expand your recruiting, because of the tools being given to use. The ability to do virtual tours, show off Mansfield’s beautiful campus anywhere, and to anyone.”
“I think becoming more adept at online recruiting and virtual tours is going to save kids more money and allow me to reach a broader group,” Rohl said. “Maybe a kid that can’t come up, I can give them a tour. In terms of coaching, being effective coaching online and able to follow up with various tools we have can be beneficial.”
One thing that has helped both Rohl and Shaffer is they have a lot of athletes who are self starters, working hard even when not around their coaches.
“That’s why for recruiting, it’s all about the type of people you recruit,” Shaffer said. “I’m a believer in the young woman I have recruited, who are hard workers, good people, who do the work. They will be doing what they need to do even though they are away from organized sports for six months. I can trust them to do the right things, because they are good people.”
One of the biggest challenges for the coaches right now is just not being able to be around the athletes, and the sports.
“Just not being able to coach, not being able to go to tournaments and recruit is hard,” Shaffer said. “I just keep looking forward to getting the kids on campus and am blessed Mansfield’s administration is committed to in person. Two PSAC schools are going online already, I am holding onto hope that Sept. 1 the PSAC will have guidelines on how we can train with our teams and I can be back out with them soon.”
For Rohl, that’s what he is most looking forward to, those practices with his athletes.
“I think I have shared this before, for me I live for practice,” Rohl said. “I love to be out at the track at 3 or 3:30 out at the cross country course, working with the kids, talking to the kids. oaching is a great job, parts that are not fun, working in the office. Having coaching as that outlet, you know you get to see 30 people there, and they are happy to see you. Right now, what we have is all the dull, mundane administrative stuff. We don’t have any of the actual daily reward, which is working with the kids. That can be a little hard. We will get back to some level of normal.”
