LIBERTY — The North Penn-Liberty basketball team scored an astonishing 31 points in the fourth quarter to come back from an 11-point deficit and defeat North-Penn Mansfield 65-49 on Thursday night.
Both offenses were firing on all cylinders in the first quarter and Mansfield led 17-14 after the first quarter.
Liberty stalled on offense in the second quarter and trailed 28-21 at halftime.
Liberty’s Derek Litzelman scored 28 points including three from beyond the arc in the third quarter to get the Mounties back in the game, trailing 43-34.
Hunter Thompson scored 10 points and Litzelman scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.
Thompson finished with 15 points.
Brody Burleigh scored 18 points and Karson Dominick added 12 to lead North Penn-Mansfield.
North Penn-Liberty is back in action next Wednesday traveling to face Wyalusing at 6 p.m. and Mansfield returns to the court on Monday as they travel to face Willamsport at 7:30 p.m.
