CANTON — Canton had North Penn-Liberty in a place no one has had them in nearly five years. The Warriors played two sensational sets in the second and third sets and led North Penn-Liberty two sets to one.
It was not just that they won the sets, but rather the way they played in them. Canton appeared to have broken the will of the Mounties, winners of 73 straight NTL and District 4 matches, a streak that sat at 1,809 days.
Then, the empire struck back.
North Penn-Liberty played their best volleyball in the final two sets and left a raucous Canton home crowd stunned as they won the battle of NTL unbeatens, 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 13-25, 25-19, 15-9).
“We’re determined to pull it out. Give the girls a lot of credit as a really nice team win. There were a lot of good plays all over the place. It’s great to have players that that have that attitude, that they just don’t want to give up,” North Penn-Liberty first-year coach Mitch Stetter said.
The first set was the most competitive of the match as both teams had leads at various points of the set. An Aubrey Pequinot (15 assists, 15 points) ace gave the Mounties a 14-12 lead, but the Warriors had a run of their own. They railed off eight of the next nine points, capping the run with a thunderous Aislyn Williams (23 points, 3 aces, 10 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks) kill down the line.
Liberty answered though, and ran off six straight points to lead 21-20 before a crucial point that could’ve went either way. Liberty’s Darby Stetter (9 kills, 23 digs) took a set behind her head and swung at it, aiming for the cross court. The ball didn’t clear the net cleanly but rolled on top of the net cross court and fell serendipitously on Canton’s side of the court to give the Mounties a 22-20 lead.
Canton appeared to have tied the set up at 24-24 when Williams sent an overpass straight to the floor, but she was ruled to have reached over the net to play it, giving Liberty the first set 25-23.
It would have been easy for the Warriors to have thought their best chance to get a lead in this match had passed them by, but they dominated the second set start to finish. Jillaney Hartford (8 kills, 4 blocks) had a stuff block followed by a kill to give Canton an early 8-4 lead. NPL got it back to 9-7, but a 12-2 run by Canton gave them a 21-9 lead as Rachel Martin (12 points, 1 ace, 3 assists, 12 kills, 11 digs) led the charge alongside hitting from Williams and back-to-back aces from Keri Wesneski (12 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 17 digs).
The Mounties had a spurt to get the score to 24-18 but a hitting error gave Canton the set 25-18 to even things up at one set apiece.
Canton again dominated the third set as they took nine of the first 11 points to lead 9-2 behind more strong play from Hartford and Williams. NPL rallied to get it to a 10-7 deficit, but the Warriors turned it on strong and appeared to have broken the will of the Mounties, as a thunderous kill by Williams over the block down the line gave Canton a comprehensive 25-13 win in the third set and a 2-1 lead.
The body language from the Mounties near the end of that third set was less than ideal for Coach Stetter, and communication had started to break down. For the first time since that streak began, the Mounties trailed in a match two sets to one, and it looked like this would be the day it ended.
The North Penn-Liberty squad had other ideas.
“We really came together and we picked each other up, we made less silly mistakes and we joined together more than the (second and third sets),” Sophomore middle hitter Peyton Chapel (9 kills, 5 blocks) said.
They sure did. The passing and serve receive, which hurt North Penn-Liberty early in the second and third sets, started to tighten up and they were able to play more in system. That allowed the North Penn-Liberty hitters, especially Stetter and Sage Lehman (10 kills) to take better swings and make some adjustments.
“We were definitely out of system in second and third sets, and then we got to the fourth set and we really tried to switch up out hits. Their corners were open for the outsides to hit to. They had good defense up the middle so we switched it up,” Darby Stetter said.
The Mounties came alive in that fourth set as they never trailed after the first six points and stretched their lead to as big as 17-10 on a Pequinot ace before cruising home and winning that fourth set 25-19, setting up a winner-take-all fifth set.
“We just had a shift in mentality. We decided ‘we’re not giving up on this.’ If we win this fourth set, and we can push it into the fifth set and at that point it’s anybody’s match you know. I give the girls all the credit. They didn’t want to lose, they didn’t want to give up, and that’s what happened,” Coach Stetter said.
That attitude was never clearer than it was during the set break between sets four and five. The Mountie players jumped around and laughed, loose as can be, a far cry from the tight and nervous team on the court just a few sets ago.
Yet, it was Canton that delivered the first blow in the final set, played to 15. The Warriors got out to a 6-1 lead and once again it looked like these Canton Warriors would be the team to finally knock off North Penn-Liberty. But, after a timeout, Liberty won eight of the next nine points and led 9-7. Canton got it back to 9-8, but North Penn-Liberty ran off three more points in a row, capped a by a thunderous slam on an overpass by Chapel that sent the Mountie players jumping high into the air, to make it 12-8 and they hung on to win the fifth set, 15-9.
“I think in a program you have to learn how to win, And (tonight) they learned how to win,” Coach Stetter said.
