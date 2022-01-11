It’s always a question how a team will respond to their first loss of a season. North Penn-Mansfield was District 4’s last unbeaten team until a loss to Wellsboro on Saturday.
No matter. The young Tigers picked back up on their winning ways as they topped Sayre 67-35 Monday night in Mansfield.
“They played with energy,” NP-Mansfield head coach Kipper Burleigh said. “I think we learned some things and tried to improve on some things.”
The Tigers started quickly behind their lone senior Eli Shaw. Shaw had ten first-half points and set the tone
“I had to take the shots the defense gave me,” Shaw said. “I saw early in the game they were leaving me open in the corner and then Sammy (Lawrence) kept finding me down.”
Lawrence finished with a near-triple-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists.
“We had a lot of guys that were able to find open spots in the zones and it was a lot of fun because everyone knocked down shots,” Lawrence said.
A shorthanded Sayre team missing key players fought hard but the depth of NP-Mansfield wore them down.
Sayre’s Zach Garrity scored the first bucket of the game, before NPM scored the eight five points as Brody Burleigh scored, Lawrence finished off a layup and the foul and Shaw made a three. Dom Fabbri got two back, but the Tigers answered right back on an Alex Davis layup and went on a huge run to make it 20-8 before Sayre got the last five points of the quarter, the final basket being a deep three at the buzzer by Dom Fabbri.
The Tigers continued to play good basketball in the second quarter. Sayre was successfully running a box and one to slow down North Penn-Mansfield leading scorer Karson Dominick, but the other Tigers were carrying the load. A nice finish inside by Eli Shaw and a Burleigh layup helped NPM score the first six points of the quarter before Fabbri stopped the run. But, another Tiger run gave them a twenty-point lead on a Lawrence basket. Burleigh scored at the buzzer and the lead at halftime was 42-18.
The second half was more of the same as Mansfield put Sayre into the mercy rule with 1:15 remaining in the third quarter on Joe Sember three.
The quick fourth quarter was won by the Tigers 10-5 to give us our final score of 67-35.
For Sayre, Fabbri had 16, Josh Arnold had 15, Zach Garrity had 2, and Kolton VanDuzer had 2.
