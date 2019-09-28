WYALUSING - Led behind a balanced rushing attack with two runners over 100 yards, the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers left Wyalusing with a 48-20 win on Friday night.
“We are back at .500,” North Penn-Mansfield coach Tom Dickinson said. “We had a tough start to the season, we had really tough teams. Now we are back at three and three. It’s an NTL game, so any win in the NTL is good. I was really pleased with our ground game tonight. I thought that was really good.”
Bryan Bogaczyk had 120 yards and four scores on 23 attempts and Kohen Lehman had 115 yards and two scores on eight carries in the game.
Wyalusing got off to a fast start as Colton Litzelman hit Logan Tokarz on a 16-yard touchdown pass just 2:33 into the game. Kevin Alexander hit the extra point and it was 7-0.
In the second quarter at 7:30 Koleton Roupp ran for an eight-yard score and Alexander hit the extra point to make it 14-0.
The Rams got on the board with 3:19 left in the half as Kashawn Cameron blocked a punt and ran it in from 26 yards out. The Rams got the two-point conversion as Alex Mosier ran it in to make it 14-8.
The Panthers got a five-yard run from Bogaczyk with 13 seconds left in the half and Alexander made the kick and it was 21-8 at the half.
Bogaczyk started the third with back-to-back touchdowns at 5:49 on a 19-yard run and at 2:34 with a one-yard run. Alexander made the kick both times and it was 35-8.
Mitchell Burke ran for an eight-yard score for the Rams with 11:54 left in the game and the two-point try failed and it was 35-14.
Lehman had back-to-back scores for the Panthers, on a 45-yard run with 11:10 left and the kick failed and on a 39-yard run with 7:43 left and the kick failed to make it 48-14.
The Rams capped the scoring with 4:09 left as Chris Vaskas took the option and threw a 35-yard strike to Nolan Oswald for a touchdown. The two-point try failed to finish the games scoring.
Roupp ran for 48 yards for the Panthers and Litzelman ran for nine yards, while Porter Amaral ran for eight.
Litzelman was 10-for-15 passing for 104 yards. Kaelan Matczak had four grabs for 45 yards and Logan Tokarz had three grabs for 41 yards and the score. Roupp had two grabs for 14 yards, and Bogaczyk and Cameron Fabian each had catches.
Burke was 10-for-20 passing for 75 yards and Vaskas threw the 35-yard touchdown.
Oswald had three grabs for 47 yards and a score and Cameron had three catches for 31 yards. Shane Fuhrey had three grabs for 15 yards and Brian Arnold had two catches for 14 yards, while Isaiah Way had a catch.
Cameron ran for 33 yards on four carries and Burke ran for eight yards, while Mosier ran for three.
While the Panthers offense had a big night, it was the defense that stood out to Dickinson.
“Surely, it didn’t show (in the box score), but our defense won the ballgame,” Dickinson said. “They have some big play guys and we limited them. We gave up the blocked punt, a young team, that’ll happen. We gave up a double pass late with our seconds in there. truly they only scored on on our defense and they have been putting up some numbers. Also our ground game. Our ground game hasn’t been that effective this year, so I am pleased with that.”
Even with the win the Panthers know there is more work to do.
“We had too many mistakes and we are a young team,” Dickinson said. “Penalties, we’ve got to eliminate those. That blocked punt and stuff like that. That’s mental stuff, so we will work on that and just try to keep getting better.”
Wyalusing is at Troy on Friday, while North Penn-Mansfield is at Montrose.
