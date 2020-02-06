There will be five new inductees into the North Section Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the North Section Tournament.
Travis Chesla, Towanda, Class of 2010
3-time Section Finalist
2-time Section Champion (2009, 2010)
2-time District IV medalist (3rd in 2009, first in 2010)
2-time Regional Medalist (3rd in 2009, first in 2010)
2-time State Medalist (4th in 2009, 2nd in 2010)
113 career wins
Tyler Crawford, Wyalusing, Class of 2008
3-time Section Finalist
2-time Section Champion (2007, 2008)
2-time District IV Medalist (5th in 2007, 2nd in 2008)
2-time Regional Medalist (4th in 2007, 1st in 2008)
State Medalist in 2008 (7th)
117 career wins
David White, Athens, Class of 2010
4-time Section Finalist
3-time Sectional Champion (2007, 2008, 2009) — 2nd in 2010
4-time District IV Medalist (3rd in 2007, 2nd in 2008 and 2009, 1st in 2010)
4-time Regional Medalist (4th in 2007, 2nd in 2008, third in 2009, 1st in 2010)
3-time State Medalist (7th in 2008, 5th in 2009, 1st in 2010)
163 career wins
Garrett Russell, Athens, Class of 2010
4-time Section Medalist
2-time Section Champion (2009, 2010) — 4th in 2007, 3rd in 2008
3-time District Medalist (4th in 2008, 2009, 2010)
2-time Regional Medalist (2nd in 2009, 3rd in 2010)
State Medalist in 2010 (7th)
126 career wins
Chris Collum, Williamson, Class of 2003
4-time Section Finalist
3-time Section Champion (2001, 2002, 2003)
2003 District runner-up
2003 Regional runner-up
2-time State Medalist (8th in 2002, 7th in 2003)
114 career wins
The ceremony will begin before the evening session.
