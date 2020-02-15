The District IV, North Section Wrestling Championships are upon as area wrestlers begin their long trek to Hershey.
The tournament’s first session begins at 10 a.m. with the consolation and championship finals slated to start at 6 p.m. at Troy’s Commons Building.
The top four wrestlers advance to the District IV Championships next weekend.
106
This weight only features six wrestlers but five of them come in boasting winning records. The top four wrestlers are within 10 points of each other by seeding points.
Troy sophomore Seth Seymour (18-5) edged out NP-Liberty senior Roger Learn (18-4) in seed points 83.32 to 81.82 to take the top spot as both earn byes.
Canton’s Isaac Landis (23-12) is the third seed with 79.74 seeding points and he will face six seed Towanda’s Shane Atwood (10-12).
Athens’ Jacob Courtney (10-6) amassed 76.50 points to earn the fourth seed and will face Williamson’s Ayden Sprague (14-8), the fifth seed in the first round.
113
Athens’ Gavin Bradley (29-1) has the top spot and a first round bye. The Wildcat sophomore is the only wrestler with over 100 seeding points, boasting 196.55, with five of the seven wrestlers at .500 or above.
On the other side of the bracket Canton’s Bailey Ferguson (25-11) is the second seed with 94.00 points. He will face Troy’s Treton Bradley (2-12), the seventh seed.
Towanda senior Tyler Hawley (17-13) is the third seed with 78.12 points. He will face Williamson’s Christian Falkler (11-13) in the opening round.
Two wrestlers with even records face-off on the other side of the bracket: NP-Liberty’s Brayden Garverick (12-12) is the fourth seed as Wyalusing’s Alex Boyd (15-15) is the fifth seed. Garverick had a 6.5 edge in seeding points.
120
Defending state champion Sheldon Seymour (26-0) of Troy is the top seed, boasting 270.5 seed points. He will face Williamson’s Chelsea Hungerford (1-1) in the first round.
Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan (18-10) edged out Jersey Shore’s Liam Goodrich (21-9) on seed points 102.29 to 97.0 for the second seed.
Manahan will face seventh seed Canton’s Austin Allen (6-13) while Goodrich gets sixth seed Cameron McCutcheon (6-7) of Sayre.
Athens’ Kaden Setzer (17-6) is the fourth seed with 80.91 points and will face Towanda’s Mykee Nowell (9-14), the fifth seed.
Nowell (52.36) seeked out McCutcheon (51.15) and Allen (50.00) in seed points for the fifth spot.
126
This class has the first pigtail of the bracket and boasts five wrestlers with winning records but none over 100 seed points.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff (22-8) earned the top spot with 98.33 seed points, almost 25 more than the second seed.
Woodruff gets the winner of Troy’s Ben Randall (1-6) and Sullivan County’s Michael Conway (4-18) in the first round.
Jersey Shore’s Gabe Andrus (17-11) is the second seed with 74.71 seed points. He will face Canton’s Miah Lehman (8-14), the seventh seed.
Things got tight in the middle as Williamson’s Carter Gontarz (11-10), NP-Liberty’s Patriot June (15-11) and Athens’ Aiden Garcia (12-10) are all within 10 points of each other.
Gontarz earned the third seed with 69.38 points and will face Towanda’s Garrett Chapman (5-17), the sixth seed.
June with 63.19 points is the fourth seed and takes on Garcia (60.14 points), the fifth seed in the opening round.
132
This class boasts only three wrestlers with above .500 records out of the seven in the bracket.
Canton’s Hayden Ward (28-7) is the top seed with 155.65 points and earns a first round bye.
Towanda’s Wyatt Delamater (17-11) edged out Wyalusing’s Skyler Manahan (17-10) for the second seed. The Knight freshman has 76.96 seed points to Manahan’s 71.96.
Delamater will face seventh seed, Athens’ Daniel Horton (0-5) while Manahan takes on sixth seed, Troy’s Eli Randall (4-14).
Sayre’s Jacob Burgess (6-13) and Sullivan County’s Bryan Hope (4-18) are the fourth and fifth seeds.
138
Wyalusing newcomer Colbrin Nolan (22-5) has the top spot with 121.48 seed points at a weight that features five wrestlers with above .500 records.
Nolan gets the winner of Athens’ Brandon Jennings (5-15) and Sayre’s Robert Benjamin (4-20) in the first round.
Towanda’s Skyler Allen (17-10) is the second seed with 78.38 points and will face Jersey Shore’s Cade Vocuolo (7-15), the seventh seed.
Canton freshman Riley Parker (21-12) made the anticipated drop and wrapped up the third seed with 70.52 seed points. He faces sixth seed Evan Cummings (7-16) of Sullivan County.
Troy’s Jayden Renzo (12-11) is the fourth seed at 66.05 points and will take on the fifth seed, Williamson’s Josh Hultz (16-13), who has 57.67 points.
145
The first ten wrestler bracket of the tournament, it features five wrestlers with winning records.
Sullivan County’s Nate Higley (27-0) is the top seed with 168 seed points. He gets the winner of Troy’s Peyton Jayne (4-15) and Canton’s Tyler Williams (0-3) in the first round.
Towanda junior Evan Johnson (26-8) is the second seed with 101.79 seed points and he gets the winner of NP-Liberty’s Gavin Sexauer (7-15) and Wellsboro’s Tyler Wright (0-2).
Athens’ Karter Rude (17-7) is the third seed with 87.07 points and he faces sixth seed Wyalusing’s Dawson Keeney (6-7).
Jersey Shore’s Gabe Packer (20-11) is the fourth seed with 77.52 points and faces Williamson’s Sam Cummings (12-10), who is the fifth seed with 56.55 points.
152
The largest, and possibly toughest, bracket in the tournament with 11 wrestlers and six of them boast winning records.
Wyalusing senior Logan Newton (27-5) earned the top seed with 99.38 points. He gets the winner of Troy’s Lacey Hinman (2-5) and Williamson’s Garrett Mitchell (0-7) in the first round.
Sullivan County’s Colton Ammerman (24-3) is the second seed with 91.89 points. He will face the winner of NP-Liberty’s Mitch Tice (7-17) and Jersey Shore’s Pat Hamlin (1-2) in the first round.
Sayre’s Jacob Bennett (20-6) is the third seed with 78.92 points and gets the winner of Towanda’s Joey Vanderpool (16-11), who just missed being out of the pig tails by less than a point, and Wellsboro’s Anthony Romania (0-1).
Fourth seed Athens’ Zach Stafursky (18-16) has 70.55 points and he will face fifth seed Brenen Taylor (21-14) of Canton. Taylor’s 68.06 points gave him the spot over Vanderpool and his 67.19 points.
160
An 11 wrestler bracket with five that boast winning records.
Jersey Shore freshman Hadyn Packer (24-5) is the top seed with 108.76 points. He will get the winner of Canton’s Zeke Gilliland (5-15) and Towanda’s Bryant Green (4-0) in the first round.
Green is back after missing most of the year to injury.
Troy’s Jacob Turner (20-12) is the second seed with 72.52 points. He will face the winner of Athens’ Riley Hall (5-12) and Wellsboro’s Austin Richards (1-1) in the first round.
North Penn-Liberty freshman Kohen Lehman (16-9) is the third sed with 66.50 points and he will get NEB’s Jack Shumway (10-14) in the first round.
The fourth seed is Sullivan County’s Colton Pretti (16-11) and he will face Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger (12-14) in the first round.
Pretti (59.26 points) edged out Hunsinger (55.15) for the spot.
170
This eight man bracket has five wrestlers over .500, led by Canton’s Timmy Ward (27-4).
Ward earned the top spot with 140.89 seeding points and will face Athens’ Colin Rosh (2-5), the eighth seed.
Jersey Shore’s Ryan Kershner (22-8) is the second seed with 82.33 points. He takes on seventh seed Wyalusing’s Jordan Lamb (2-7).
Sullivan County’s Herm Harney (19-8) is the third seed with 74.37 points and he gets Williamson’s Brock Robinson (8-12), the sixth seed, in the first round.
Towanda’s Will Bowen (14-13) earned the fourth seed over Troy freshman Mason Woodward (14-13) on seeding points as they face each other in the opening round. Bowen has 64 points to Woodward’s 59.85.
182
This nine man bracket boasts five wrestlers with winning records.
Canton’s Derek Atherton-Ely (24-9) has moved down from 195 to take the spot over Athens’ Alex West (24-8). Atherton-Ely has 86.41 points to West’s 80.69.
Atherton-Ely will face the winner of Williamson’s Jacob Peffer (4-22) and Towanda’s Jasek Zalewski (0-3).
West, the second seed, will face Sullivan County’s Dustin Niedig (2-10) in the first round.
Troy’s Ed Cole (13-9) seeked out the third spot over Wyalusing’s Zach Shaffer (17-11) and NEB’s Kenric Ricci (17-12). Cole has 64.90 seed points to Shaffer’s 64.71 and Ricci’s 60.12.
Cole gets Sayre’s Gavin Rucker (7-10), the sixth seed, in the first round while Shaffer, the fourth seed, and Ricci, the fifth seed, are matched up.
195
Canton’s Garrett Storch (29-4) is the top seed in this nine man bracket with 130.21 seed points.
Storch gets the winner of Jersey Shore’s Colby Mckibben (10-19) and NEB’s Caleb Tuttle (8-14).
Towanda’s Clay Watkins (22-9) is the second seed with 76.33 seed points and faces Troy’s Joshua Isbell (8-11) in the first round.
Athens’ Ben Pernaselli (18-11) is the third seed with 70.71 seed points and takes on Sullivan County’s Noah Phillips (13-14), the sixth seed.
Williamson’s Mikey Sipps (16-9) is the fourth seed with 64 seed points. He faces Sayre’s Jordan Goodrich (9-8), the fifth seed with 52.94 seed points.
220
Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson (25-3) is the top seed with 143.29 points and earns a first round bye.
Canton’s Trevor Williams (25-7) is the second seed with 97 seed points and will face NEB’s Kamden Ricci (3-17) in the first round.
Williamson’s Kade Sottolano (20-6) is the third seed with 82.92 seed points and faces Sullivan County’s Gavyn Stoner (5-10) in the first round.
Towanda’s Alex Perez (17-10) earned the fourth seed with 74.54 seed points and takes on Jersey Shore’s Lee Springman (5-14) in the first round.
285
The 10 man heavyweight division features six wrestlers with winning records.
NEB’s Dawson Brown (23-2) is the top seed with 163 points and will face the winner of Wyalusing’s Dereck Baldwin (5-15) and Jersey Shore’s Seth Webb (4-3).
Athens’ Keagan Braund (23-9) is the second seed with 94.69 seed points. He gets the winner of Sayre’s Nick Polzella (10-11) and Troy’s Brady Sargeant (1-13).
Sullivan County’s Joe Malkemes (18-7) edged out Towanda’s Aaron Herlt (19-11) and NP-Liberty’s Logyn Choplosky (13-9) for the third seed with 73 seed points. Herlt has 69.52 and Choplosky boasts 67.09.
Malkemes will face Canton’s Jaden Hulslander (12-13), who is the sixth seed and has 60.17 seed points of his own, in the first round.
Herlt, the fourth seed, and Choplosky, the fifth seed, match-up in the first round.
