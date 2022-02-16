ATHENS — The North Section Wrestling Hall of Fame will welcome four new members before the finals of the 2022 sectional tournament on Saturday night.
Towanda’s Cody Wheeler, Athens’ Jeremiah Serfas and Troy’s Derek Leiby and Devon Leiby will become the newest members of the prestigious Hall of Fame.
Wheeler was a three-time sectional champion. He won the title at 103 pounds in 2009; 112 pounds in 2010 and 125 pounds in 2011.
The 2011 Towanda grad would go on to win two District 4 titles; two Northeast Regional titles and placed twice at the state tournament.
Wheeler was third in 2010 at 112 pounds and was the PIAA runner-up at 125 pounds in 2011. He finished his Black Knight career with 149 wins.
Serfas, a 2005 graduate of Athens, was a one-time North Section, District 4 and Northeast Regional champion.
He would go on to place 8th in the PIAA Class AA Championships in 2005. Serfas finished with 107 career wins.
Derek Leiby, a 2009 graduate of Troy, was a two-time section champion and was the runner-up twice in both the District 4 and Northeast Regional tournaments.
He finished with 145 career wins and came home with a fourth-place finish from the state tournament.
Devon Leiby also graduated from Troy and 2009 and finished with 134 career wins.
He would finish as a two-time sectional champion (2006, 2007) and was a runner-up at districts and regionals one time in his stellar career.
Leiby would earn a fourth-place medal at the 2008 state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.