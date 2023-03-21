ATHENS — The North Section Wrestling Hall of Fame welcomed four new members during 2023 North Section Championships last month.
The newest inductees into the exclusive club are former Wyalusing coach Gary Haley as well as former wrestling standouts Crist Palmer of Canton, Ben Bolt of Williamson and Garrett Morgan of Athens.
Haley was an assistant coach at Wyalusing under the legendary Walt Fisk from 1992 until 2003. In that time, the Rams racked up 184 wins compared to just 18 losses and one tie.
Wyalusing won nine league titles, three District IV Dual crowns, seven North Section championships, six District IV team titles and five Northeast Regional team crowns. The Rams also won the 1998-99 state championship, the 1999-2000 state dual championship as well as the 1999-2000 state title at the individual tourney.
After coaching junior high for Wyalusing from 2003 to 2005, Haley returned to the varsity ranks — this time as head coach from 2005 through 2017.
In his tenure as head coach, Haley’s teams went 234-53 with seven NTL titles, three District IV Duals crowns, four North Section championships and two District IV championships.
Haley coached 50 individual sectional champions, seven district champions, six regional champs and one state champion — Creighton Edsell in 2017.
In all, Haley coached nine state medalists and 28 state qualifiers.
Palmer, a 1978 Canton graduate, won the North Section title in his senior year and was named Outstanding Wrestler.
He would take fourth at districts before earning a second-place finish at regionals and qualifying for the state tournament.
Bolt is a 2004 graduate of Williamson and would win North Section titles in both 2003 and 2004.
The former Warrior also won District IV titles in his junior and senior campaigns.
Morgan, a 2009 Athens graduate, was a three-time sectional finalist for the Wildcats.
He won a pair of North Section championships, while earning three medals at districts and two at regionals. In 2008, Morgan would place sixth at the PIAA Class AA Championships in Hershey.
