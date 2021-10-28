Northeast Bradford advances past Junianta Christian

SELINSGROVE — The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team is advancing to the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class A playoffs for just the second time in school history after defeating Juniata Christian 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
“Any win is a good win and we started off slow but Ill take a win and we played harder in the second half than in the first,” Northeast Bradford assistant coach Michele Cowles said.”
Both teams started off slow. The rain and wet turf may have affected the approach for both teams to start the game. Northeast Bradford is accustomed to playing on a small grass field.
Being forced to play on a wide and fast turf forced the Lady Panthers to adjust their usual stye of play.
Once the proper adjustments were made, the Lady Panthers were a threatening force going forward. In the 24th minute Keirra Thoman scored on a cross.
In the 42nd minute Northeast Bradford capitalized off an own goal on a corner kick off the foot of Kalyleigh Thoman.
Kayleigh Thoman scored again 12 minutes later on a sloppy goal with the ball pin balling around in the box.
Melanie Shumway fired a shot into the top right hand corner of the net in the 32nd minute and Alena Beebe put the icing on top just two minutes after the Shumway goal.
“We are a young team and not a big one with only 13 girls so the next game is going to be tough,” Cowles said. “This group is amazing and especially with five freshman and such a small team we have very high hopes for next year as well.”
