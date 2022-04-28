TOWANDA — Wellsboro’s girls and Northeast Bradford boys captured a quad meet Tuesday with Towanda and Sayre.
Wellsboro’s ladies totaled 103 points to 94 for Towanda, 48 for NEB and 14 for Sayre.
In the boys’ meet, NEB finished with 84 points, Wellsboro had 81, Towanda ended up with 78 and Sayre had 25.
Girls
Towanda picked up two relay wins, taking the 4x100 and 4x400 relays with respective times of 52.9 seconds and 4 minutes, 57.3 seconds. Wellsboro posted a 12:24.9 to take the 4x800.
Towanda’s Anna Dunn won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.2 seconds. Teammate Kelsea Allen-Smity was second in 13.6 and Wellsboro’s Katherine DeCamp was third in 14.1.
Dunn also won the 200 and 400 dashes with respective times of 28.2 and 1:03.4.
In the 200, Allen-Smith was second in 29.1 and DeCamp third in 29.9.
Northeast Bradford’s Gracelyn Laudermilch was second in the 400 with a time of 1:06.5 and Wellsboro’s Emily Richardson third in 1:10.3.
NEB got a win from Lilah Hughes in the 800 with a clocking of 2:47.1. Wellsboro took second and third in the event as Rosalind King ran a 3:03.1 and Madeline Gage finished in 3:03.7.
Gage also won the 1600, stopping the clock at 6:25.6. Sayre’s first placement of the day came courtesy of Corey Ault, who was second with a time of 6:58.8. Madeline Bryant placed third for Wellsboro, clocking in at 7:08.7.
In the 3200, Laudermilch and Hughes went 1-2 for NEB with respective times of 11:52.9 and 13:17.0. Ault took third with a time of 15:26.4.
Towanda’s Kelci Carle topped the field in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 18.2. Sayre’s Deborah Shikanga was second at the 19.1 mark and Wellsboro’s Hannalee Cleveland took third in 19.6.
The 300 hurdles went to Towanda’s Eliza Fowler, who clocked in at 54.2. Carle made it a 1-2 run for Towanda with a 55.0 run and Wellsboro’s Sarah Seeling was third in 58.3
Northeast Bradford’s Maisie Neuber won the discus throw with a distance of 79-3. Towanda’s Hannah Risch was second with a 77-7 and Emma Nueber took third clearing 69-4.
Emma Neuber also won the shot put competition with a heave of 28-0 1/2. Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge and Grace Harlan were second and third with respective distances of 27-7 and 25-6.
Emma Coolidge took the javelin with a throw of 100-7 with Emma Neuber second at 91-8 and Maisie Neuber third with a toss of 76-9,
Wellsboro’s Annika Gehman won the long jump with a distance of 13-7 with Towanda’s Porschia Bennett second at 13-5 1/2 and Kallie Baltzley of Wellsboro’s best of 13-7 taking third.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck won the triple jump with a distance of 29-7 with Gehman second at 28-2 and Wellsboro’s Alyssa Bisbing third at 26-6.
Bennett toped the bar at 5-6 to win the high jump by nearly a foot over Gehman, who topped out at 4-8. Emma Owlett of Wellsboro took third at 4-4.
Owlett may have been third with an unassisted high jump, but with a pole in her hand she won the pole vault at 7-0 with Towanda’s Sidney Bride topping out at 6-0 for second.
Boys
Northeast Bradford took two of the three relays winning the 4x400 with a time of 3:53.2 and the 4x800 with a 9:23.4 clocking. The 4x100 relay went to Wellsboro, which ran a 49.3.
Wellsboro went 1-2 in the 100 with J. Boyer running an 11-7 and teammate Dillon Boyce clocking in at 11-8. Towanda’s Mitch Mosier was third in 12.0.
Boyer also took the 20 in 24.2, followed to the line by Sayre’s Mason Hughey, who ran a 24.5. Boyce was third in 25.0.
Hughey finished one place higher in the 400, winning in 53.9. NEB’s Shakei Smith was second in 55.0 with Towanda’s Justin Schoonover third in 55.9.
NEB took first and third in the 800 with Brandon Kuhn getting the win with a time of 2:13.5 and teammate Brayden Miller third in 2:24.1. Towanda’s Eric McGee was second with a time of 2:21.1.
McGee improved his place one position in the 1600, winning with a time of 5:26.1. NEB took second and third with Aydin Finch and Ryan Jones finishing in 5:28.5 and 5:20.9, respectively.
Jones moved up the finishing order in the 3200, winning the event in 11:48.3. Wyatt Stranger of Towanda ran a 12.48.6 for second the his Towanda teammate Jacob Carr was third in 12:53.0.
Northeast Bradford’s Austin Kithcart won the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.5 with Towanda’s Dan Storrs second in 19.9 and Wellsboro’s Micah Vickery third in 20.1.
Then it was Vickery’s turn to move up as he won the 300 hurdles in 49.6. Towanda’s Storrs and Elias Shrawder were second and third with respective times of 49.9 and 53.4.
NEB went 1-2 in the discus. Dan Seeley won with a throw covering 144-4 and Ethan Finch was second with a 119-11. Third on the day was Sayre’s Donovan Wynn at 101-3.
Seeley and Finch also went 1-2 in the shot put. Seeley’s distance was 43-4 and Finch’s best throw was 38-7 1/2. Towanda’s Jared Gunther was third with a throw of 36-6.
Wellsboro’s Noah Morey won the javelin with a throw of 121-1 and teammate Watson Fell was second with a best of 115-10. Northeast Bradford’s Jace Nichols had the third best throw of the day with a 115-4.
The long jump went west with Wellsboro claiming the top three spots. Jack Poirier went 17-8 3/4, Gehman’s best was 17-7 and Alex Citrino was third with a 17-3.
Gehman ruled the roost in the triple jump, clearing 37-11 followed by Towanda’s Logan Lambert at 37-1 and Wellsboro’s Aden Tom at 31-11.
Northeast Bradford’s Austin Kithcart topped the bar at 5-10 to win the high jump. Towanda’s Mosier topped out at 5-6 and NEB’s Aiden Kapr finished up at 5-4.
Sayre, Northeast Bradford and Towanda will compete at Wyalusing’s Lasagna Invite on Friday. Wellsboro will host Canton on Tuesday.
