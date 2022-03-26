Northeast Bradford beats the elements and Troy on opening day

ROME — While the weather was unforgiving, those who stayed to watch the Northeast Bradford and Troy softball game on Friday evening witnessed a treat.
The two teams combined for four home runs as Northeast Bradford held on to win 14-10.
“Boy you talk about obstacles. It was wet, cold, rainy, and the pitchers had to rely on just fastballs but we prevailed in the end,” Northeast Bradford head coach Tilden Franklin said.
Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman scored on two errors and two stolen bases to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
The next runs didn’t come until third inning. Emily Susanj made it 2-0 after a single and a wild pitch extended the Lady Panthers lead to 4-0.
Down by four runs, the Lady Trojans dug deep to mount a comeback. Amber James hit a solo home run and one batter later, Maddy Palmer hit a solo home run of her own cutting the deficit to 4-2.
“Their bats were awesome today and I knew it would take the first inning to get warmed up and I expected them to play with nerves,” Troy head coach Terilyn Anderson said.
Things unraveled a bit for the Lady Trojans in the fifth inning. Makenna Callear hit a 3 RBI double giving the Lady Panthers a 10-2 lead.
Troy inched its way back into the game. Kali Ayres smashed a home run and an error made the once comfortable 10-2 game 10-7.
Thoman scored a run on a double and Susanj put the icing on top, hitting a two-run home run to give the Lady Panthers a 14-7 lead.
The Lady Trojans did not go quietly into the night; scoring three runs in the seventh inning.
“I love what happened today and now I have a foundation to build of off,” coach Anderson said. “I am glad that they showed me a lot of positives and not many negatives that we need to work on.”
For Northeast Bradford, Susanj went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and one walk. Maisie Neuber finished 2-for-4 and was walked once. Callear hit 1-for-3 with 3 RBI.
Northeast Bradford’s Thailey Franklin struck out nine batters.
For the Lady Trojans, Ayres finished 2-for-5. with 3 RBI. James went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and Rachel Kingsley went 2-for-5.
Northeast Bradford had seven hits and Troy had 11.
“You walk away with a win and that’s all that matters at this point,” coach Franklin said. “We had some timely hitting and we have some things to work on but I am going to give them a little bit of a break because it was wet and tough to field in this stuff.”
Sayre hosts Troy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and Northeast Bradford hosts North Penn-Liberty on the same day at 4:30 p.m.
