ROME — Gage Tilton scored 26 points, leading Cowanesque Valley to a 56-49 victory over Northeast Bradford on Thursday night.
It was a rather tame opening to the game compared to the conclusion. Northeast Bradford’s Dan Seeley started strong scoring six of his 15 total points in the first quarter.
Northeast Bradford trailed 10-8 after the first quarter.
Josh Stanton hit two three pointers in the second quarter and scored seven of his 14 total points for Northeast Bradford helping the Panthers take a 28-25 lead at halftime.
Both defenses stepped up in the third quarter. Cowanesque Valley outscored Northeast Bradford 11-7 to take a 36-35 lead.
Tilton stole the show when his name was called upon. Tilton scored at will putting up 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Northeast Bradford’s Joe Stanton scored two three pointers and Sam Abell scored seven points but it was not enough to stop Tilton and the Indians.
Northeast Bradford looks for a chance at redemption on Saturday, hosting Wyalusing at 1:30 p.m.
