Northeast Bradford bested by Mount Carmel

MONTGOMERY — Losing to the defending state champions is nothing to hang your head about.
The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team gave the defending Class AA state champion Red Tornadoes a run for their money, but Mount Carmel came out on top, winning 50-38 in the District IV Class AA consolation game on Wednesday night.
The Red Tornadoes came out hot, scoring 17 points in the first quarter.
“I watched a lot of film and they didn’t seem to ever shoot like that, so I mean when they were on they are on,” Northeast Bradford head coach Ben Beebe said when talking about Mount Carmel.
Coach Beebe believed that Northeast Bradford’s offense was too stagnant.
The Panthers did however come within three points in the second quarter. Kayleigh Thoman scored a layup for Northeast Bradford, cutting Mount Carmel’s lead to 17-14 at the 5:45 mark.
Mount Carmel’s Bryn Evert nailed a three pointer the following possession keeping the Panthers just out of reach.
Northeast Bradford trailed 25-19 at the half, and after a strong first quarter for the Red Tornadoes, the Panthers worked back into striking distance.
Jenna Pizzoli drained a three to open the second half and another score after put Mount Carmel right back up 30-19.
The Panthers upped their intensity on defense in the second half. Northeast Bradford played an aggressive man-to-man defense and did everything to shake Mount Carmel out of its offensive rhythm.
Mount Carmel continued to keep Norteast Bradford just out of reach, and Pizzoli scored a three at the buzzer to extend the Red Tornadoes lead to 41-28 heading in the final frame of action.
The Red Tornadoes have a deep roster and the depth wore down Northeast Bradford. The Panthers struggled to create on offense in the fourth quarter.
Mount Carmel worked its way to the charity stripe and sealed the win. The Red Tornadoes were 14 of 25 from the free throw line, while Northeast Bradford was just 3 of 6.
In her final game as a Panther, Maisie Neuber scored a team-high 16 points. Thoman chipped in 10 points.
Kate O’Connor scored eight points. Coach Beebe noted that O’Connor has come a long way as a player and she continues to improve each game.
Coach Beebe also had nothing but praise for his two graduating seniors: Neuber and Julia Brown.
“I love having those two,” coach Beebe said. “Julia plays so hard every time she is on the court and Maisie has such a drive to be great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.