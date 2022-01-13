NORTHEAST BRADFORD — The Northeast Bradford boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with the North Penn-Liberty offense in a 56-33 loss on Wednesday night.

Northeast Bradford trailed 44-30 entering the fourth quarter and the Panthers were held to three points in the final frame of action.

Sam Abell scored a team-high 11 points for Northeast Bradford.

Josh Stanton and Dan Seeley each scored eight points for the Panthers.

North Penn-Liberty’s Derek Litzelman scored 11 points in the first quarter and finished with 18.

Devin Bradley also had a great start to the game for the Mounties, scoring eight points in the first quarter. Bradley scored 17 total points.

Northeast Bradford next travels to play Canton at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.