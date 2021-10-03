SULLIVAN COUNTY — Rocky Finnegan scored two goals for Sullivan County in a 3-0 victory over Northeast Bradford yesterday morning.
In the 39th minute, Rocky Finnegan scored the first goal of the game unassisted. 11 minutes later, Finnegan found the back of the net again with the help of a Brock Wettlaufer assist.
Ben Carpenter scored the final goal in the 57th minute and Trey Higley was credited with an assist. Sullivan County finished the game with nine shots compared to the four of Northeast Bradford.
Sullivan County goalkeeper Owen Schwietzer made three saves and Northeast Bradford’s goalkeeper Ethan Strain made one save.
Northeast Bradford is back in action on Wednesday hosting Athens at 3:30 p.m.
Troy 8, Towanda 1
TROY — Wyatt Hodlofski and Brady Saplding both scored hat tricks in an 8-1 convincing victory over Towanda yesterday afternoon in Troy.
Hodlofski also had two assists and Spalding had one assist. Isais Watkins contributed three assists, Connor Foust had an assist, and Ben Randall also chipped in an assist.
Troy improved to 3-5 on the season and hosts Galeton on Monday at 4 p.m. in its next game.
Athens 3, Liberty 0
ATHENS — The Wildcats poured on 28 shots in a 3-0 victory over Liberty on Saturday in Athens.
Brayden Post, Mason Hughey, and Daniel Horton scored for Athens. Athens improved to 6-5 on the season, traveling to play Northeast Bradford at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in its next game.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northeast Bradford 4, Sullivan County 0
SULLIVAN COUNTY — Alena Beebe scored once and assisted twice in a 4-0 victory over Sullivan County yesterday.
Ciana Risbie was rock solid in net for the Lady Panthers making 13 saves. Mallory Dikinson did everything she could in net for Sullivan County stopping 22 shots.
Kayleigh Thoman scored two goals, Keirra Thoman contributed an assist, and Holly Towner added an assist as well.
Northeast Bradford hosts Williamson tomorrow at 4 p.m. in its next game.
