DANVILLE — The Northeast Bradford boys soccer team could not respond to a fast start by Southern Columbia, and the Panthers’ season came to an end with a 9-1 loss in the District IV semifinals on Tuesday.
Alex Morrison put Southern Columbia on the board five minutes into the game.
Chase Conway followed with a goal four minutes later, and another a minute after that to put the Tigers ahead, 3-0, after 12 minutes.
“When a team comes in wanting it more, they often get it. It’s tough to say, but it’s true,” Northeast Bradford coach Scott Merritt said. “From the whistle, they wanted it. Sometimes it’s your night, and I feel from the whistle that it wasn’t ours. They played really well.”
Jimmy Bender made it 4-0 at the 15-minute mark, and Conway completed the hat trick just over a minute later.
Morrison netted his second goal with 23:29 to go in the first half, and Joey Singley scored with 21:59 remaining.
Morrison recorded a hat trick of his own with a goal with 13:12 remaining in the first half.
Northeast Bradord had a chance to get on the board with a penalty kick with under ten minutes to go in the first half, but it was knocked away on an amazing save by Southern Columbia goalkeeper Savich Chapman.
With the clock winding down, Westen Perkins sent a shot past the Tiger defense, but it was saved by a defender before it could roll into the net as time expired.
“I don’t know how that kid got back fast enough to stop Westen’s shot from the outside,” Merritt said. “I know it wasn’t the fastest of rollers, but they had everybody beat and I thought ‘It’s in.’”
The Tigers added two more goals in the second half while continuing to shut down the Panthers’ offense.
“(We had) a couple of runs, but really overall, we were sloppy passing. If you’re not going to run fast and pass cleanly, it’s a problem,” Merritt said.” “Physically, they got us off the ball very well.” “The answer to that is to move the ball faster and make it cleaner. We didn’t do that.”
The loss concludes a season for the Panthers, in which they won their first district playoff match in three years.
“(It was) never boring,” Merritt said. “When we won, we won in fashion. There were some game we did really well and blew away but other games, it was like ‘Here we go again.’”
“I love this team,” he added. “I had fun with it.”
